A look at Hall-Princeton scores over the years

Editor’s note: The Hall-Princeton rivalry dates back more than 100 years ago with the first known game being played in 1915. It is believed that they played every year since, with the exception of 2012 when Princeton was still a member of the West Central Conference and Hall had moved to the Three Rivers a year before the Tigers. Princeton has won the last six meetings, including one playoff game, and eight of the last 10.

1915 - PHS 30-6

1916 - Hall 33-0

1917 - PHS 34-6

1918 - Not available

1919 - Not available

1920 - No game

1921 - Tie 0-0

1922 - Not available

1923 - Hall 26-0

1924 - Hall 7-6

1925 - Hall 13-0

1926 - Hall 53-0

1927 - Hall 53-0

1928 - Hall 43-0

1935 - Hall 19-0

1936 - Hall 52-0

1942 - PHS 34-12

1943 - Hall 13-0

1944 - Hall 7-0; Hall 21-13

1945 - Tie 6-6

1946 - Hall 25-0

1947 - Hall 19-13

1948 - Hall 15-7

1949 - Tie 7-7

1950 - Hall 19-7

1951 - Hall 27-0

1952 - PHS 13-0

1953 - Hall 33-14

1954 - PHS 33-13

1955 - PHS 18-12

1956 - Hall 21-6

1957 - Hall 21-18

1958 - Hall 26-12

1959 - PHS 31-7

1960 - Hall 13-7

1961 - PHS 13-0

1962 - Hall 20-6

1963 - PHS 26-13

1964 - Hall 13-6

1965 - Hall 31-0

1966 - PHS 19-14

1967 - PHS 27-0

1968 - Hall 19-7

1969 - PHS 19-14

1970 - PHS 30-8

1971 - Tie 14-14

1972 - Hall 30-14

1973 - Hall 26-0

1974 - Hall 14-6

1975 - PHS 21-20

1976 - PHS 13-0

1977 - Hall 31-6

1978 - PHS 16-8

1979 - PHS 41-0

1980 - PHS 29-6

1981 - Hall 28-0

1982 - Hall 7-0

1983 - PHS 28-6

1984 - PHS 41-7

1985 - PHS 15-14

1986 - PHS 13-12

1987 - PHS 28-14

1988 - PHS 33-19

1989 - PHS 14-7, PHS 13-7*

1990 - Hall 42-3

1991 - Hall 36-7

1992 - PHS 36-22

1993 - Hall 19-8, Hall 21-13*

1994 - Hall 27-7

1995 - Hall 29-6

1996 - Hal 48-10

1997 - Hall 20-7

1998 - Hall 41-32

1999 - PHS 21-8

2000 - Hall 20-14

2001 - Hall 22-0

2002 - PHS 22-21 (OT)

2003 - Hall 28-21

2004 - Hall 25-14

2005 - Hall 28-21

2006 - Hall 36-6

2007 - Hall 42-26

2008 - Hall 63-28

2009 - Hall 20-14

2010 - PHS 40-26

2011 - PHS 33-28

2012 - Did not play

2013 - Hall 55-12

2014 - Hall 62-28

2015 - PHS 14-7

2016 - PHS 16-0

2017 - Hall 40-8

2018 - Hall 2018

2019 - PHS 41-0, PHS 16-0*

2021 (spring) - PHS 49-3

2021 (fall) - PHS 56-13

2022 - PHS 55-20

2023 - PHS 54-0

* Playoffs