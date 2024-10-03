Something to watch for each Daily Chronicle team during Week 6 football games

Sycamore's Carter York intercepts an Ottawa pass and returns it for a touchdown during their game Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb will face a team that runs a triple option. Genoa-Kingston will face a team that’s arguably the best in the state. Sycamore and Kaneland will face each other.

Here’s one thing to know for each Daily Chronicle team heading into Week 6.

DeKalb: Navigating the triple option

The Barbs host Andrew (3-2) in a Southwest Valley Green crossover for their homecoming game, and they’ll have to face the misdirection-laden offense the Thunderbolts bring to the table with their triple option.

DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said it all comes down to discipline.

“We have to understand formations and what they like to do,” Schneeman said. “We have to understand tendencies from there and knowing our assignments. We have to do what we’re coached to do and not feel like we have to do more because they made a play.”

Schneeman said pushing after a mistake is something that has cost the Barbs (0-5) this year.

“Sometimes we’ve felt like we have to do extra to make up for a mistake and instead we just dig a deeper hole,” Schneeman said. “It’s just all about playing to the whistle, make sure we execute our assignments to the best of our abilities.”

Sycamore: Forcing turnovers

Kaneland (4-1) hasn’t exactly turned the ball over a ton this year, but the Spartans have been very good at getting the ball away from opposing teams. They’ve forced eight this year, and had two for scores last week in a 63-0 win against Ottawa.

“I think it has a lot to do with guys being in the right spot,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “We can’t be out of our fits, we have to be in the right spots. And kids making plays goes with it. So hopefully that’s the reason.”

Carter York leads the way with three interceptions this year for Sycamore, including returning one for a touchdown last week. Burke Gautcher returned a fumble for a score against Ottawa as well, the first two defensive touchdowns of the year for the Spartans. Gautcher and Caden O’Donnell have each recovered a fumble and nabbed an interception this year.

Kaneland: Pivotal bounce-back game

The Knights shot out of the gate in each of their first four games of the year, all victories. That changed in the team’s 50-10 loss to Morris on Friday.

Coach Michael Thorgesen said the team has learned from the loss and has moved on.

“Learning from it is the key,” Thorgesen said. “We started every game exceptionally well. It was the total opposite against Morris. We were down 14-0 before we could blink. So we learn from it, move on and we’re on to the next one.”

Genoa-Kingston: Stepping up in key moments

It’s been a team effort running the ball for the Cogs this year. Against Winnebago, they wracked up 325 rushing yards without a player carrying the ball more than five times.

Quarterback Nathan Kleba had a key 69-yard touchdown run in the win, running for 105 yards and two scores on five carries. Michael Matheny and Owen Zaccard had key defensive plays as well, part of a rotation of players stepping up when needed. Even sophomore Blake Ides had both a touchdown reception and an interception run-back to the Winnebago red zone.

Coach Cam Davekos said those are the types of plays the Cogs are going to need at No. 1 Byron.

“I feel like a couple of guys came up big for us,” Davekos said. “Nathan did what we had to do with a big run to help us out. And on the defensive side Owen and Michael really stepped up. Blake Ides had that interception return. I feel like the effort was there and we kept building off of it. We need to keep that rolling into Firday night.”

Hiawatha: Defense surging into Week 6

After the Hawks gave up 54 points both Weeks 2 and 3, coach Kenny McPeek said the team shifted the way it was teaching tackling to its young players.

In Week 4, Hiawatha held South Beloit to 30 points, its second-lowest total of the year. And last week RIver Ridge managed just 22 points. Hiawatha lost both games, but McPeek likes the defensive progress.

“We start three freshmen on defense and they’re all coming along very well,” McPeek said. “We have a very young team and it’s just a matter of moving in the right direction. Since [Week 3] things have really come along.”