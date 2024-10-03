October 03, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 5 of the 2024 season

By Kevin Chlum
L-P's Michael Hartman makes a catch against Rochelle on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at Howard Fellows Stadium.

L-P's Mikey Hartman makes a catch against Rochelle at Howard Fellows Stadium. Hartman is second in the area in receiving with 17 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy co-op.

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamPoints per game
Amboy co-op46.8
Princeton32.2
Bureau Valley29.2
St. Bede23.8
Hall-Putnam County22.8
La Salle-Peru19.8
Fieldcrest19.2
Mendota14

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamPoints allowed per game
Amboy co-op14
Princeton15.6
La Salle-Peru27.6
Bureau Valley27.8
St. Bede28.6
Fieldcrest29.2
Hall-Putnam County34.4
Mendota40.8

PASSING

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
Persich (La Salle-Peru)55-106-47856
Tillman (Mendota)33-67-44686
Jones (Amboy co-op)19-40-34537
Helms (Bureau Valley)28-50-34056
Glynn (Hall-Putnam County)11-25-22873

RUSHING

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
McKendry (Amboy co-op)5767611
Etheridge (Princeton)815487
Lorton (Fieldcrest)1025404
Klein (Amboy co-op)494933
Redcliff (Hall-Putnam County)854124
Marquez (St. Bede)833624
Endress (Bureau Valley)493275
Christiansen (Princeton)633114
Hartz (Bureau Valley)433096
B. Curran (Hall-Putnam County)413055

RECEIVING

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Yanos (Amboy co-op)132884
Hartman (La Salle-Peru)172032
Riva (St. Bede)111901
Hartz (Bureau Valley)121793
Freeman (Mendota)141693