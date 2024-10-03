NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 5 of the 2024 season

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy co-op.
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Points per game
|Amboy co-op
|46.8
|Princeton
|32.2
|Bureau Valley
|29.2
|St. Bede
|23.8
|Hall-Putnam County
|22.8
|La Salle-Peru
|19.8
|Fieldcrest
|19.2
|Mendota
|14
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Points allowed per game
|Amboy co-op
|14
|Princeton
|15.6
|La Salle-Peru
|27.6
|Bureau Valley
|27.8
|St. Bede
|28.6
|Fieldcrest
|29.2
|Hall-Putnam County
|34.4
|Mendota
|40.8
PASSING
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|Persich (La Salle-Peru)
|55-106-4
|785
|6
|Tillman (Mendota)
|33-67-4
|468
|6
|Jones (Amboy co-op)
|19-40-3
|453
|7
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|28-50-3
|405
|6
|Glynn (Hall-Putnam County)
|11-25-2
|287
|3
RUSHING
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|McKendry (Amboy co-op)
|57
|676
|11
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|81
|548
|7
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|102
|540
|4
|Klein (Amboy co-op)
|49
|493
|3
|Redcliff (Hall-Putnam County)
|85
|412
|4
|Marquez (St. Bede)
|83
|362
|4
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|49
|327
|5
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|63
|311
|4
|Hartz (Bureau Valley)
|43
|309
|6
|B. Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|41
|305
|5
RECEIVING
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Yanos (Amboy co-op)
|13
|288
|4
|Hartman (La Salle-Peru)
|17
|203
|2
|Riva (St. Bede)
|11
|190
|1
|Hartz (Bureau Valley)
|12
|179
|3
|Freeman (Mendota)
|14
|169
|3