Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP Q&A: Morris’ Dakota Goff

Offensive linemen don’t get a lot of recognition, but there isn’t a coach around that doesn’t want want his offensive line to set the tone for their team.

That’s exactly what Morris senior Dakota Goff does. Friday night, Goff, Morris’ center and a team captain anchored the line as the team ran for nearly 200 yards and quarterback Brady Varner was not sacked in a 50-10 Interstate Eight Conference win over previously unbeaten Kaneland. Goff has started every game for Morris in the last two seasons, and he has done it despite being born without a hand on his left arm.

For his efforts, Goff was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP.

FND: How does it feel to be named Team of the Week MVP?

Goff: I was pretty excited when I found out. Not only did we succeed Friday night, but the people of the town recognized me enough to vote for me so I could win. That’s a great feeling.

FND: Was Friday night’s win a statement game for your team?

Goff: I think it was. There were a lot of people skeptical about us after the Peoria game [a 58-52 loss in Week 3]. Since then, we have gotten back to playing Morris football.

FND: It seems like when your team needs a couple of yards, they are coming right behind you. Do you like that challenge?

Goff: I like that they know they can rely on me for an extra push and to get a couple of yards when we need it. Our offensive line is coming together and our chemistry gets better every game. And, all of the work in the weight room in the offseason is paying off.

FND: What are your goals this season?

Goff: Every Morris football team has the game goal. To get to state. But that’s down the road. We take a one-game-at-a-time mentality and want to win this week’s game. When we get to the playoffs, we want to win every game there, too. I really want to get to state. Everyone in my family has been to state but me so far.

FND: What’s your favorite pre-game meal?

Goff: You can’t go wrong with a sandwich from Jimmy John’s. My favorite is the Club Lulu, no tomatoes.

FND: What’s the team’s favorite hype music?

Goff: In the locker room before every game, we play the war chant to get us going. I also like some older music like Metallica or Let’s Go by Go Daddy.

FND: Any other pre-game traditions?

Goff: We always say a prayer and, at home games, we all make sure to hit the Play Hard sign. It’s a way to remember all the other players that have come through here before us and made this program what it is.

FND: If you could sit down with any NFL center, past or present, and pick his brain, who would it be?

Goff: Jason Kelce.

FND: Who is your favorite NFL team?

Goff: The Seattle Seahawks.

FND: Really? Not the Bears? Why the Seahawks?

Goff: When I was younger, it was because I liked their jerseys. Then, a few years ago, they drafted the one-handed linebacker, Shaq Griffin. It just seemed natural to like them after that.

FND: Watching you play, it’s easy to forget you only have one hand. Is it more difficult for you?

Goff: It’s just instinct at this point. I was born this way and I don’t know anything else. I just want to go out there and do what I do the best I can.