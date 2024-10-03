BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 6, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 6. This week’s guest picker is Charlie Ellerbrock

Week 6

Games Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3

Season: 41-9 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3

Season: 41-9 Charlie Ellerbrock

Guest picker

Last week guest: 7-3

Season: 39-11 Hall at Princeton Princeton Princeton Princeton Elmwood-Brimfield at BV Bureau Valley Elmwood Elmwood St. Bede at IVC St. Bede St. Bede IVC Amboy at FCW Amboy Amboy Amboy Macomb at Farmington Farmington Farmington Macomb LaSalle-Peru at Ottawa L-P L-P L-P Mendota at Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Newman at Mercer Co. Newman Newman Newman Geneseo at Sterling Sterling Sterling Sterling A/W at Havana A/W A/W A/W

Charlie Ellerbrock covers high school football for Shaw Media and Friday Night Drive