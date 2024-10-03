BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 6, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 6. This week’s guest picker is Charlie Ellerbrock
|Week 6
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
Season: 41-9
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
Season: 41-9
|Charlie Ellerbrock
Guest picker
Last week guest: 7-3
Season: 39-11
|Hall at Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Elmwood-Brimfield at BV
|Bureau Valley
|Elmwood
|Elmwood
|St. Bede at IVC
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|IVC
|Amboy at FCW
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Macomb at Farmington
|Farmington
|Farmington
|Macomb
|LaSalle-Peru at Ottawa
|L-P
|L-P
|L-P
|Mendota at Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Newman at Mercer Co.
|Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Geneseo at Sterling
|Sterling
|Sterling
|Sterling
|A/W at Havana
|A/W
|A/W
|A/W
Charlie Ellerbrock covers high school football for Shaw Media and Friday Night Drive