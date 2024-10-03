October 03, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 6, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Kevin Hieronymus)

Here are our picks for Week 6. This week’s guest picker is Charlie Ellerbrock

Week 6
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
Season: 41-9		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
Season: 41-9		Charlie Ellerbrock
Guest picker
Last week guest: 7-3
Season: 39-11
Hall at PrincetonPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Elmwood-Brimfield at BVBureau ValleyElmwoodElmwood
St. Bede at IVCSt. BedeSt. BedeIVC
Amboy at FCWAmboyAmboyAmboy
Macomb at FarmingtonFarmingtonFarmingtonMacomb
LaSalle-Peru at OttawaL-PL-PL-P
Mendota at KewaneeKewaneeKewaneeKewanee
Newman at Mercer Co.NewmanNewmanNewman
Geneseo at SterlingSterlingSterlingSterling
A/W at HavanaA/WA/WA/W

Charlie Ellerbrock covers high school football for Shaw Media and Friday Night Drive