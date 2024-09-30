‘It’s changing football’ Willowbrook, Addison Trail among schools embracing first year of IHSA flag football

Addison Trails Emma Caniglia runs the ball against Oak Park River Forest on Saturday, September 28,2024 in Villa Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Willowbrook High School was the ideal place to watch high-level football Saturday.

On a cold, windy and gloomy late morning/afternoon, it was ideal football weather.

Without a hint of sunshine, along with a slight gust, the fans were all bundled up in fall clothes.

It was a typical fall football game atmosphere, with football players milling around outside the stadium and tents set up to enjoy the festivities.

But this was no ordinary football game.

In mid-February, the Illinois High School Association announced that girls flag football was the latest sport to debut an IHSA state series. The IHSA set in motion to conduct its inaugural postseason, concluding with an IHSA Girls Flag Football state champion in October 18-19.

The first practice was officially on Aug. 12, with games kicking off on Aug. 26. The first IHSA sanctioned season has been a big hit, as evidenced at Saturday’s Willowbrook Quad.

Willowbrook coach Rachel Karos lived up to the “this is football” mentality by delivering a motivation speech to her players sitting on the 50-yard line following Saturday’s final game – a victory over Addison Trail.

Karos, like her male counterparts, didn’t hold back in telling her players to work hard, eliminate mistakes and be focused.

Karos said the sport has grown tremendously over the last few years.

“The growth of girls flag football has been amazing over the last years,” Karos said. “Growing from 100 teams to now 170, which means more opportunities for female athletes in Illinois.”

Flag football is not tackle football, but you couldn’t tell that from Saturday’s quad. The players were aggressive and even tackled several runners in an attempt to grab a flag. Several players sported injuries from previous game, limped off the field and had visible scars on their bodies from the aggressive sport.

“The sport of flag football is not only physical but also highly skilled,” Karos said. “In many ways pulling a flag is harder than making a tackle, so our girls are not only training to handle the physicality of the game they are driven to Increase their hand eye coordination, and all necessary skills to be not just great athletes but great flag football players.”

Addison Trail coach Jenn Schulmeister said her team is playing with a lot of motivation due to the state series in October.

“We’ve had a very successful season so far,” she said. “We brought back a lot of girls. We’ve had great numbers, growing from 27 or 28 to 38 this year. That’s amazing. We also have new levels. This year has been different, just in solidifying the rules and not much grey area. It’s great that it’s been sanctioned because it gives our girls more to work for. There’s more excitement than before because there’s more of an end game for our girls.”

Addison Trails Vanessa Gonzalez runs the ball against Oak Park River Forest on Saturday, September 28,2024 in Villa Park. on Saturday, September 28,2024 in Villa Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Addison Trail quarterback Emma Caniglia took some big hits in Saturday’s game against host Willowbrook. She managed to whip passes all over the field and showcased her speed with several runs in and outside the pocket. Caniglia said this is her second year playing flag football and that she was drawn to the sport because of her brother.

“Last year was really interesting because it was our first year and we didn’t have much experience,” Caniglia said. “This year we have a lot of athletes on the team, so we connect really well. I love the sport so much more, so many more teams and competitions. It’s a physical game, but you have to do what you can do to get the flag. It’s a game, but really competitive on the field.”

Willowbrook junior Marli Smrz, who plays quarterback, wide receiver and safety, said this is her third full year playing football.

“My family has always been big in football,” Smrz said. “Coming into high school, it was a brand new sport and I figured I might as well try it and everybody is at the same level and scared too.”

A small but tough runner, Smrz can attest to the physicality of flag football. Three weeks ago, she suffered a torn labrum and dislocated her shoulder while trying to intercept a pass in a game. She returned to the field for Saturday’s games.

“I would definitely say it’s very physical,” Smrz said. “It’s really underrated.”

Willowbrook sophomore Liz Pettinger, who plays wide receiver and cornerback, is playing in her second season of flag football. Her older sister encouraged her to try the sport out.

”I would watch it and see how aggressive and fun it was and I liked the environment and you can make friends and loved watching the girls be united,” Pettinger said. “It’s more than I could imagine, just with the amount of opportunities and it’s been amazing to watch the team and sport grow in Illinois.”

Oak Park River Forests Niani Patton looks for the flag against Addison Trail on Saturday, September 28,2024 in Villa Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Even though the sport doesn’t have the traditional offensive linemen or feature kickoffs, Pettinger admitted the games can get aggressive.

“It says no contact but we get aggressive and you can tell the heart everyone puts into it,” Pettinger said.

Willowbrook junior Leigh Bernardo, who also does track and volleyball, said playing flag football is unique, especially given her 10-plus year background in gymnastics.

“Football is a whole different sport,” Bernardo said. “It’s very emotional. Team-wise, it’s like a family. I think it’s an amazing sport and a great way to bring more girls to the sport. It’s changing football and bringing everybody together.”