September 29, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week voting is open for Week 5 of the 2024 season

By Shaw Local News Network
Friday Night Drive Team of the Week

Friday Night Drive Team of the Week (Shaw Local News Network)

Click here to vote for the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week!

Each week, we’ll select 22 players – 11 on offense, 11 on defense. You’ll vote for the players you think had the best week. This week: we will have 3 QBs, 3 RBs, 3 WRs, 2 OLs, 3 DLs, 4 LBs and 4 DBs on our Team of the Week.

The player who gets the most votes, our Team of the Week MVP, gets the Friday Night Drive championship belt. Thank you to our platinum sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Voting ends at 8 p.m., Monday, September 30.