Sterling earns shutout in Wisconsin to win third straight: Sauk Valley Week 5 football roundup

Big Northern Conference

Byron 49, Oregon 7: Class 3A’s top-ranked team improved to 5-0 after shutting out the Hawks (2-3, 2-3) for the first three quarters Friday. Byron outscored Oregon 28-0 in the second quarter en route to a 35-0 halftime lead.

Cooper Johnson ran for a 41-yard touchdown for Oregon’s only score.

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley 46, Knoxville 13: The Storm (3-2, 2-1) pulled away after a 7-all first quarter as Elijah Endress led the team with 123 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Nonconference

Sterling 32, Beloit Turner (Wis.) 0: The Golden Warriors (3-2) won a third straight game after holding Turner to 128 yards.

Drew Nettleton had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score as Deeso Ibarra-Castillo led the backfield with 59 yards rushing on only four attempts. Kaedon Phillips caught both scores through the air and finished with 137 yards and six catches. Ryan Gebhardt kicked two field goals.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Morrison 28, Forreston 12: The Mustangs (2-3, 1-3) got their first NUIC win as Forreston fell to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in conference play. Morrison finished strong after trailing 12-7 in the third quarter and 12-0 at halftime.

Fulton 45, Dakota 6: Dom Kramer had two touchdowns in the air and on the ground for the Steamers (2-3, 2-3) in a win. Jacob Huisenga caught both touchdowns and Skylier Crooks had another rushing score for Fulton. Braedon Meyers also returned an interception for a touchdown for Fulton.

Eastland-Pearl City 34, Stockton 8: The Wildcatz (4-1, 4-1) stayed hot as Draven Zier had 207 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the win. E-PC led 20-0 at halftime and 34-0 after three quarters. Adam Awender had 46 yards rushing and a touchdown and Jaxsyn Kempel also scored. Stockton fell to 2-3, 1-3.

Three Rivers Rock

Erie-Prophetstown 20, Mercer County 14: The Panthers (3-2, 1-2) scored a homecoming victory after Keegan Winckler hit Max Milem with 15 seconds left for the game-winner. A Demetree Larson interception sealed the E-P win.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association North

South Beloit 35, Ashton-Franklin Center 14: The Raiders fell to 0-5 after the road loss. The Sobos (4-1) won a fourth straight game.

Milledgeville 44, West Carroll 0: The Missiles (5-0) won the battle of unbeatens on the road as West Carroll (4-1) suffered its first eight-man loss.

Polo 54, Alden-Hebron 6: Four Marcos had rushing touchdowns as Gus Mumford led the way with three scores and 127 yards. Noah Dewey (118 yards) had two touchdowns and Billy Lowry and Jordan Reed also found paydirt for Polo (5-0).