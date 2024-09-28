Sherrard scores in final minute to spoil Mendota’s homecoming

Braiden Freeman stretches out for a leaping grab to bring in the football and score a touchdown against Sherrard at Mendota High School on Sept. 27, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

MENDOTA – The rain stayed away and the howling wind was barely a factor as Sherrard came away late with the 28-21 Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division victory over Mendota with a score in the final minute on homecoming Friday.

With just over seven minutes left in the contest with the Trojans hanging onto a 21-20 edge, Mendota started to chew up some time trying to run out the clock.

Mendota converted a fourth-and-3 from its own 33, but eventually punted the ball with 3:04 left.

The Tigers were without starting quarterback Carter Brown, who was taken off by stretcher with an apparent lower body injury.

Garrett Woodward moved from running back to under center where he started the drive with an 8-yard run..

On third-and-6, Woodward threw a pass to Emery Partlow where the ball appeared to hit the ground but was ruled a catch, making it first-and-goal instead of fourth-and-6.

“That was a tough play that unfortunately went against us,” Mendota coach Keegan Hill said. “But the kids didn’t hang their heads. They continued to battle.”

On the next play, Woodward broke a few tackles and busted his way to the end zone and the Tigers went ahead 28-21 after the 2-point conversion.

Aden Tillman gets out and around a Sherrard defender during the game at Mendota High School on September 27, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

“Carter Brown had a great game before getting hurt,” Sherrard coach Brandon Johnston said. “On the other hand, he has been banged up a couple times this year, so Garrett Woodward has had some time at quarterback and he made some great plays and got us into the end zone for the winning score, but give Mendota credit because they came ready to play on their homecoming night.”

The Trojans were not going to go quietly though as Braiden Freeman ran for 16 yards on fourth-and-7 and then caught an 8-yard pass to keep the drive going.

With 3.8 seconds left, Aden Tillman heaved a pass to the end zone where it was batted down by the Tigers to secure the win.

Things started out well for the Trojansas Freeman intercepted a pass to set up Mendota with great field position to start the game.

After a few short runs, Tillman found Rhett Watson for a 26-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3 to put the Trojans ahead 7-0 early.

Defense ruled the next few minutes as both teams didn’t move the ball much, forcing four punts between the teams.

Sherrard then began to move the ball as Brown found Harrison Curry on a crossing route for a 49-yard gain that led to a 34-yard touchdown run by Brown, but the extra point was blocked, keeping Mendota ahead 7-6.

Mendota got a huge kickoff return from Freeman, but a fumble gave the ball right back to the Tigers where Brown made the Trojans pay as he made several Mendota players miss on his way to a 41-yard touchdown run and the 2-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead.

On the next Trojans’ possession, Tillman and Jayden Lesley timed a screen pass perfectly for a 50-yard completion.

On fourth-and-9, Tillman threw a strike to Freeman, who made a great catch and burst to the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14 after the extra point.

“Freeman really made some nice catches tonight,” Hill said. “Sometimes you are able to take advantage of what the defense gives you and tonight we were able to do that with some passing.”

As time was running out in the first half, Brown ran up the middle for 13 yards and then seven more before finding Woodward for 19 yards on fourth-and-8.

That led to a screen pass to Lane Luxmore for a 7-yard touchdown reception with 14 seconds left in the half to give Sherrard a 20-14 halftime lead.

To start the second half, Tillman made a nice read and kept the ball for a 20-yard gain after nearly losing the ball.

On fourth-and-8, Tillman fired a pass to Freeman, who made another great catch for a 22-yard touchdown reception that gave the Trojans a 21-20 lead ,which remained the score until the final minute.

Tillman led Mendota (0-5, 0-3 TRC Mississippi) with 53 yards rushing and completed 7-of-15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

Sherrard was led by Brown with 129 yards and two TDs rushing on 17 carries to go along with 87 yards passing.