Plainfield East edges rival Plainfield Central in defensive battle to earn first win

Plainfield East's Jeremiah Jenkins runs the ball during a game against Plainfield Central Friday Sept. 27, 2024 at Plainfield Central High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

PLAINFIELD – It was homecoming week and rivalry week in Plainfield as the Wildcats of Plainfield Central welcomed in their crosstown rival the Plainfield East Bengals as both teams battled each other and strong winds in search of their first victory.

The game was a slow-moving defensive battle that featured nine punts, four interceptions and a safety as both offenses struggled to get anything going, but Plainfield East pulled out a 16-6 victory.

The Bengals got on the board first by way of safety after a high snap sailed through the back of the end zone, a “self-inflicted” mistake according to Wildcat coach Robby Carriger.

”At the end of the day, [our struggles] were all self-inflicted and that has been our story for five weeks now,” Carriger said. “We have no idea how good we can be because we cannot stop beating ourselves.”

One of the biggest plays of the game came halfway through the third quarter when Central quarterback Jeff Maliska threw an interception to East defensive back Camren Smith.

The Bengal offense was able to capitalize off the turnover with a 55-yard touchdown pass as quarterback Hugh Callaghan connected with Jayden Cawthon to give East an 8-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The following possession for the Wildcats ended with another self-inflicted mistake as the snap was dropped by the punter, resulting in a turnover.

Plainfield Central's Alex Garcia Ryder reacts to a first down during a game against Plainfield East Friday Sept. 27, 2024 at Plainfield Central High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

The Central defense responded though, intercepting a pass from Callaghan to get the ball back to the offense, which ended up punting.

After a slow three-and-a-half quarters of play, things picked up late in the fourth.

With five minutes left, East turned the ball over after its punter dropped the snap while attempting a punt.

Central took over in Bengal territory looking to score and tie the game. A late hit personal foul, pass interference and a facemask by the East defense allowed the Wildcats to get right to the doorstep of the end zone, eventually punching it in for six on a 2-yard run by Ahlin Gilbert.

With the Wildcats needing just a 2-point conversion to tie, the Bengal defense held its ground, stuffing the run attempt to keep the lead.

Plainfield Central attempted an onside kick with just under four minutes left after the touchdown but the ball bounced out of bounds, giving East the ball back.

East’s following possession went nowhere as penalties hindered the drive.

As the game reached the two-minute mark, Central had its final chance for a game-winning drive in front of its home crowd.

However, the chance quickly was over as Maliska threw an interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Daniel Thomas of Plainfield East.

”I told the team we still have to be better,” Plainfield East coach Harvey Jackson said. “We have a lot of guys who have to step up due to injuries and they need to continue to play hard. Football is a tough sport and we need our guys to be tough.”

Despite their record, Jackson believes in his team.

”I feel good about where we are at right now and our ability to make a run to make the playoffs,” Jackson said.

The two schools are located just five miles apart and many of the players know each other outside of football. When asked if there was anything better than a win over their rival, Jackson said “nothing.”

Plainfield East looks to build off a hard-fought win next week as winless Joliet Central comes to town. Plainfield Central will travel to Romeoville.