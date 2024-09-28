Palatine blanks Schaumburg 35-0, improves to 4-1

SCHAUMBURG – One of the most talked about items of the first month of the prep football season has been the success of the Mid-Suburban West.

The West had gone a combined 19-5 prior to the beginning of division play Friday night. Four of its six schools – Barrington, Fremd, Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg – entered MSL West play undefeated after four games, while a fifth – Palatine – was only a last-second touchdown away in their season-opening home loss to St. Charles North from joining that quartet.

It was those Palatine Pirates who made the trek to Gary Scholz Stadium to face a Saxon unit that was off to its best start since 2013 in a game that was also Schaumburg’s homecoming.

By the time they departed the premises, it felt like a second home for Palatine as the Pirates headed home with a 35-0 victory that gave them their fourth consecutive win.

“We were a little banged up tonight and had to sit some guys, (so) it’s the ‘next man up’ mentality, and they stepped up and made plays. We’ve got a great supporting class,” Palatine coach Corey Olson said.

“I talk to our kids all the time (how) it’s about not preparing to play, it’s about preparing to win. It’s really fun to coach this group of kids.”

Palatine (4-1, 1-0) took advantage of a pair of interceptions to set up its first two scores.

After a pick by senior DB Rufus Clark, the Pirates offense — led by a front wall of Parker Brault, Nikko Jones, Frank Stark, Ryan Nallen and Evan Downer — marched 59 yards on seven plays. Senior WR Kole Fager scored on a direct snap from the 1 for a 7-0 lead.

The lead stretched to 14-0 when Fager scored on a 19-yard jaunt capping off an eight-play, 66-yard drive that was set up by Jackson Brown’s interception in the closing minutes of the first.

After a series by the host school (4-1, 0-1) ended at the Palatine 17, the visitors took it to paydirt six plays later when QB Will Santiago (eight carries, 96 yards) scored on a run from the 14 giving the Pirates a 21-0 advantage into the break.

Santiago (16-24-161 yards) added a pair of touchdown tosses in half number two – to Fager (40 yards) in the third and Jake Flores (29 yards) in the fourth – to close out the scoring.

The Pirates outgained the Saxons 381-246.

Brault, a senior Marshall commit, spoke of the daily battles in practice that help prepare them for game play.

“Our guys are tenacious,” Brault said. “They bring it every day, so it’s easy when we come out on the field. The experience (we have) is great. It matters, and it helps guide our team.”

Palatine's Ray Gaspard (19) looks for a gap between Schaumburg's Sean Rogers (33) Rocco Fontela (31) and Ryan Much (8) Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Schaumburg. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

