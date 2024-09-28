Jacob Bell’s big plays, wind carry Naperville North past Lockport in second half

LOCKPORT – Naperville North got the wind in the third quarter.

Then the Huskies got a big win.

Ball State recruit Jacob Bell threw for three touchdowns, including a pair to open the third quarter, and Aiden Drendel added a pick-six. The big plays and having the third quarter wind led to a 31-20 Naperville North victory over Lockport in a Southwest Valley clash on Friday evening in Lockport.

Both teams are now 3-2 and 1-1 in the Southwest Valley Blue.

“The wind played a big factor,” Bell said. “It was fun when we had it there in the third quarter. We knew our defense had to step up to start and then we had to take advantage and score.”

Lockport’s defense had three fourth-down stops in the first half and led 6-0 at halftime, but went three-and-out to start the third quarter. A short punt led to the Huskies getting the ball at the Lockport 33 and two plays later Bell found fellow senior Quinn Morris for a 22-yard touchdown. Senior Tyler Duewel added the extra point and Naperville North took the lead for good with 10:17 left in the third quarter.

After another three-and-out, the Huskies got the ball back at the Lockport 29. The Porter defense seemed to hold, forcing a field goal, which was converted. But Lockport was whistled for a penalty giving Naperville North a first-and-goal. Two plays later Bell fired a 7-yard TD pass to junior tight end Finnian Bretag for a 14-6 lead with 7:30 left in the third.

Duewel deposited a 38-yard field goal on the next Huskie possession and it was 17-6. In the meantime, Lockport had four third quarter possessions and got one first down.

“We played about as well as we could on defense,” Lockport coach George Czart said. “But we couldn’t go three-and-out to start the third quarter and give them the wind like we did. They took advantage of it.

“Then we didn’t have good punts and gave them good field position. Then we can’t be making penalties like we did.”

Lockport’s Tyler Pospisil lunges for the the goal line against Naperville North on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Drendel returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown with 8:26 left in the game to give the Huskies a 24-7 lead. It was one of three interceptions by Naperville North. Senior Edward Mumford and junior Quincy Blaise added the other ones.

“No, I’ve never had a pick-six, it felt amazing,” Drendel said. “I just saw the ball, it was a little wobbly, and I grabbed it and started running down the sideline for the touchdown.

“That was also my first varsity interception and I’m just happy I took it to the house. The Porters fought hard but we knew that was the clincher. It was a huge win for us and we needed it.”

Lockport starting quarterback Conley Pfeiffer left the game with an injury early in the fourth quarter. Junior Brandan Mecher took over and threw a 21-yard TD pass to junior Adam Kozak with 4:43 to play and a two-point conversion made it 24-14.

But Bell fired his third touchdown pass, a four-yard one to senior Chico Thomas, with 3:36 to play. Bell finished 27 of 47 with an interception and three TDs.

“I have great receivers,” Bell said. “Last season we had a great running back but this season we got two transfers and had a lot of returners. So I knew I had to step up and be big. With this conference, there are no off weeks.”

Tyler Pospisil scored his second touchdown, a five-yard run, with 2:18 to play. The senior running back, who finished with 25 carries for 94 yards, opened the scoring when he plowed in from a yard out with 2:20 left in the first half. He also had a 59-yard TD run called back because of holding midway through the first quarter.

Senior Anthony Polselli had an interception for the Porters. It was the first meeting between the two teams since Lockport won 24-21 in a Class 8A second-round playoff game in 2002. The Porters went on to win the state championship.

“We took advantage of the wind and made things happen,” Naperville North Sean Drendel said. “Jacob Bell is outstanding for us. I’m very proud of the kids. We handled some adversity, did a nice job and it’s a big win.”