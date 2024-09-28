Fremd’s defense grounds Hoffman Estates, rolls in Mid-Suburban West matchup of unbeatens

Fremd’s Marquan Brewster sprints down the sidelines for a touchdown after a catch as Hoffman Estates’ Nate Cleveland chases him in a football game in Palatine on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks)

PALATINE – Fremd’s defense grounded Hoffman Estates Friday in Palatine.

The Vikings defense limited the Hawks to 26 yards on 16 plays in the first half as Fremd built a comfortable lead and rolled past Hoffman 37-6.

Both teams came into their Mid-Suburban West opener undefeated in the first four games. It was Fremd that was dominant on both sides of the ball to remain undefeated.

“We just went out did and what we do in practice,” Fremd coach Lou Sponsel said. “We went out and executed. In this conference, it is personal to them. Especially for our seniors ... what they have been through in this program.”

The Fremd defense contained Hoffman nearly all night. The Hawks had difficulty find any lanes to use their speed and broke just two plays after the game had been decided. Hoffman also turned the ball over four times.

“We are just one ragtag group of guys who love to play football,” said Fremd’s John Stevens, who had a first-half interception.

“We want to leave our mark and have people remember us. We don’t need superstars. We just go out there and play the best football we can with the best group of guys in the world. There is no one I would rather be with.”

Sponsel said his defense that attacks the ball.

“They play real well,” Sponsel said. “We aren’t fancy and have any superstars. We have just a group of good high school players who get after it out there.”

Fremd (5-0, 1-0) had no problem navigating the strong north winds as the Vikings scored on their first possession.

Johnny O’ Brien, who finished 13-of-22 for 228 yards, threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to a wide open MarQuan Brewster as the Vikings took an early 7-0 lead.

Fremd’s defense, led by Stevens, Will Klimas, Luke McIlhon, Troy Pepe, Brennan Saxe, Jason Hardy and Davyn Kuhl forced Hoffman to four consecutive three and outs. Fremd was able to parlay this into a 22-yard field goal and a 45-yard field goal by Shea Sloan, to go up 13-0 early in the second quarter.

The Vikings, who ran 39 offensive plays in the first half, made it 20-0 late in the period. Jayden Faulkner, who had 14 carries for 96 yards, busted off an 8-yard touchdown run.

Fremd went back after Hoffman to begin the second half. It was O’ Brien again, this time connecting with Brennan Saxe (4 receptions, 85 yards) on a 55-yard touchdown play to put the Vikings up 27-0.

