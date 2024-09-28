FCW rolls on the road, Fieldcrest falls at home: The Times Friday Roundup

Football

FCW 41, Bushnell/Prairie City12: At Bushnell, the visiting Falcons (4-1) scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters in the eventual win over the Spartans.

Leelynd Durbin led FCW with 96 yards on 24 carries and a pair of touchdowns, while QB Seth Jones also recorded two rushing scores and also went 5-of-6 passing for 104 yards and two TDs. Logan Ruddy added 49 yards rushing on eight carries and Emmett Horaney 38 yards on eight tries.

FCW hosts Amboy/LaMoille next Friday in Flanagan.

Warrensburg-Latham 21 Fieldcrest 0: At Minonk, the Knights fell to 1-4 on the season with the loss to the Cardinals.

Fieldcrest is at Fisher next Friday.

Boys soccer

Serena 2, Sandwich 1: At Serena, Damien Gonzalez and Payton Twait each scored for the Huskers (5-8-1), while Beau Raikes and Joey Tuftie added assists in the homecoming victory.

Kayden Page scored the lone goal off an assist by Alex Phillips for the Indians, while Dillan Gauer made 11 saves in net.