September 28, 2024
Bureau County area football standings, Sept. 28

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall quarterback Dylan Glynn runs the ball on a carry against Kewanee on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at Richard Nesti Stadium.

Hall quarterback Dylan Glynn runs the ball on a carry against Kewanee on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at Richard Nesti Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at Bureau County area football standings after Week 5 of the 2024 season

BCR TeamsW-L
Princeton (2-1 TRAC Mississippi)4-1
*Amboy-LaMoille4-1
Bureau Valley (2-1 Lincoln Trail/Prairieland)3-2
Hall (1-2 TRAC Mississippi)1-4
St. Bede (1-2 Chicagoland Prairie)1-4
*8-Man football
Three Rivers MississippiConAll
Monmouth-Roseville3-05-0
Princeton2-14-1
Sherrard2-12-3
Kewanee1-22-3
Hall1-21-4
Mendota0-30-5

Last week’s scores

Mon-Rose 31, Princeton 3

Kewanee 42, Hall 17

Sherrard 28, Mendota 21

This week’s games

Hall at Princeton

Mendota at Kewanee

Sherrard at Mon-Rose

Three Rivers RockConAll
Newman3-04-1
Rockridge2-13-2
Mercer County2-13-2
Erie-Prophetstown1-23-2
Riverdale1-22-3
Orion0-31-4

Last week’s scores

E-P 20, Mercer County 14

Riverdale 28, Orion 26

Newman 15, Rockridge 7 (OT)

This week’s games

E-P at Riverdale

Newman at Mercer County

Rockridge at Orion

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland (Large School)ConAll
Macomb4-05-0
Farmington4-05-0
Elmwood-Brimfield3-14-1
Bureau Valley2-13-2
Knoxville1-31-4
West Hancock0-31-4
Illini West0-31-3
Lewistown-Valley-Cuba0-30-3

Last week’s scores

Bureau Valley 46, Knoxville 13

Farmington 40, Elmwood-Brimfield 0

Illini West at LVC (Saturday)

Macomb 29, Mater Dei 20

Stark County 39, West Hancock 14

This week’s games

Elmwood-Brimfield at Bureau Valley

Knoxville at Illini West

LVC at West Hancock

Macomb at Farmington

Chicagoland/PrairieConW-L
Seneca2-05-0
Marquette2-13-2
St. Bede1-21-4
Dwight0-13-2
Walther Christian0-10-3

Last week’s scores

Seneca 41, Aurora Christian 0

Marquette 43, St. Bede 7

Maroa-Forsyth 57, Dwight 16

This week’s games

Dwight at Seneca

Marquette at Walther Christian

St. Bede at IVC