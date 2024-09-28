Bureau County area football standings, Sept. 28

Here’s a look at Bureau County area football standings after Week 5 of the 2024 season
|BCR Teams
|W-L
|Princeton (2-1 TRAC Mississippi)
|4-1
|*Amboy-LaMoille
|4-1
|Bureau Valley (2-1 Lincoln Trail/Prairieland)
|3-2
|Hall (1-2 TRAC Mississippi)
|1-4
|St. Bede (1-2 Chicagoland Prairie)
|1-4
|*8-Man football
|Three Rivers Mississippi
|Con
|All
|Monmouth-Roseville
|3-0
|5-0
|Princeton
|2-1
|4-1
|Sherrard
|2-1
|2-3
|Kewanee
|1-2
|2-3
|Hall
|1-2
|1-4
|Mendota
|0-3
|0-5
Last week’s scores
Mon-Rose 31, Princeton 3
Kewanee 42, Hall 17
Sherrard 28, Mendota 21
This week’s games
Hall at Princeton
Mendota at Kewanee
Sherrard at Mon-Rose
|Three Rivers Rock
|Con
|All
|Newman
|3-0
|4-1
|Rockridge
|2-1
|3-2
|Mercer County
|2-1
|3-2
|Erie-Prophetstown
|1-2
|3-2
|Riverdale
|1-2
|2-3
|Orion
|0-3
|1-4
Last week’s scores
E-P 20, Mercer County 14
Riverdale 28, Orion 26
Newman 15, Rockridge 7 (OT)
This week’s games
E-P at Riverdale
Newman at Mercer County
Rockridge at Orion
|Lincoln Trail/Prairieland (Large School)
|Con
|All
|Macomb
|4-0
|5-0
|Farmington
|4-0
|5-0
|Elmwood-Brimfield
|3-1
|4-1
|Bureau Valley
|2-1
|3-2
|Knoxville
|1-3
|1-4
|West Hancock
|0-3
|1-4
|Illini West
|0-3
|1-3
|Lewistown-Valley-Cuba
|0-3
|0-3
Last week’s scores
Bureau Valley 46, Knoxville 13
Farmington 40, Elmwood-Brimfield 0
Illini West at LVC (Saturday)
Macomb 29, Mater Dei 20
Stark County 39, West Hancock 14
This week’s games
Elmwood-Brimfield at Bureau Valley
Knoxville at Illini West
LVC at West Hancock
Macomb at Farmington
|Chicagoland/Prairie
|Con
|W-L
|Seneca
|2-0
|5-0
|Marquette
|2-1
|3-2
|St. Bede
|1-2
|1-4
|Dwight
|0-1
|3-2
|Walther Christian
|0-1
|0-3
Last week’s scores
Seneca 41, Aurora Christian 0
Marquette 43, St. Bede 7
Maroa-Forsyth 57, Dwight 16
This week’s games
Dwight at Seneca
Marquette at Walther Christian
St. Bede at IVC