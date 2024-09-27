September 27, 2024
Streator football vs. Herscher score, news, how to watch, live coverage

By J.T. Pedelty
The Streator Bulldogs take the field at Doug Dieken Stadium during the 103rd meeting between Ottawa and Streator football. The first played on Nov. 3, 1894.

The Streator Bulldogs take the field at Doug Dieken Stadium during the 103rd meeting between Ottawa and Streator football. The first played on Nov. 3, 1894. (Scott Anderson)

Streator faces Herscher in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor J.T. Pedelty will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Streator vs. Herscher kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Herscher High School

Streator-Herscher preview

About the Bulldogs: The Streator offense has been limited to one touchdown each of the past three weeks, while the defense has allowed 19 since Week 1′s 20-12 win at Decatur Eisenhower. The Bulldogs will try to reverse that trend against a Herscher team that comes in 2-2, but has been outscored better than 2-to-1 so far this season. Streator has gotten increasing production out of a passing game led by Isaiah Weibel (25 of 47 for 250 yards the past two weeks) and favorite target Matt Williamson (seven receptions for 84 yards in Weeks 3 and 4), but has seen the running game led by Jordan Lukes – who put up 296 yards himself over the opening two games – limited to just over 100 yards the past two times out. Grabbing an early lead could lead to a more positive game script for the Bulldogs.

About the Tigers: A pair of lopsided losses (34-14 to Chicago Christian in Week 1, 42-0 to Manteno in Week 3) and two close victories (20-13 at Bishop Mac in Week 2, last week’s 8-7 stunning of Reed-Custer) have Herscher sitting at .500 but needing a win with Wilmington, Coal City and Peotone all still on the schedule. Last week’s win was a thriller indeed, with the Tigers’ offense unable to put any touchdown on the board against Reed-Custer, but a fourth-quarter pick six and game-winning 2-point conversion enough, thanks to Herscher’s own great defensive effort. Line play led by Brock Crane has been a strength, as has All-ICE WR/CB Mason Roberts.

FND pick: Herscher

How to watch Streator vs. Herscher football game livestream

The Streator vs. Herscher game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: