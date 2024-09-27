Streator football vs. Herscher score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Streator faces Herscher in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor J.T. Pedelty will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Streator vs. Herscher kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Herscher High School

Streator-Herscher preview

About the Bulldogs: The Streator offense has been limited to one touchdown each of the past three weeks, while the defense has allowed 19 since Week 1′s 20-12 win at Decatur Eisenhower. The Bulldogs will try to reverse that trend against a Herscher team that comes in 2-2, but has been outscored better than 2-to-1 so far this season. Streator has gotten increasing production out of a passing game led by Isaiah Weibel (25 of 47 for 250 yards the past two weeks) and favorite target Matt Williamson (seven receptions for 84 yards in Weeks 3 and 4), but has seen the running game led by Jordan Lukes – who put up 296 yards himself over the opening two games – limited to just over 100 yards the past two times out. Grabbing an early lead could lead to a more positive game script for the Bulldogs.

About the Tigers: A pair of lopsided losses (34-14 to Chicago Christian in Week 1, 42-0 to Manteno in Week 3) and two close victories (20-13 at Bishop Mac in Week 2, last week’s 8-7 stunning of Reed-Custer) have Herscher sitting at .500 but needing a win with Wilmington, Coal City and Peotone all still on the schedule. Last week’s win was a thriller indeed, with the Tigers’ offense unable to put any touchdown on the board against Reed-Custer, but a fourth-quarter pick six and game-winning 2-point conversion enough, thanks to Herscher’s own great defensive effort. Line play led by Brock Crane has been a strength, as has All-ICE WR/CB Mason Roberts.

FND pick: Herscher

How to watch Streator vs. Herscher football game livestream

The Streator vs. Herscher game is available on the NFHS Network

