IHSA football Week 5, 2024: Live scores, updates and more for northern Illinois

Lyons Township's Danny Carroll (with ball) tries to avoid three Glenbard West tacklers during a game at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Friday Night Drive has you covered for northern Illinois high school football coverage in Week 5 of the 2024 season.

Join us at 9:30 p.m. when hosts Matt Rodewald and Steve Soucie break down the action on Live with Friday Night Drive.

We’ve got individual live game coverage from games across the state. Click the link below for live coverage from our reporters on the ground.

Aurora Central Catholic at Seneca

Batavia at Wheaton North

Bolingbrook at Yorkville

Cary-Grove at Prairie Ridge

Coal City at Peotone

Crystal Lake South at Crystal Lake Central

Harvard at Sandwich

Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East

Joliet Catholic at Nazareth

Johnsburg at Woodstock North

Kaneland at Morris

Kewanee at Hall/PC

Knoxville at Bureau Valley

Naperville North at Lockport

Ottawa at Sycamore

Plainfield North at Oswego

Plano at Marengo

Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville

Rochelle at La Salle-Peru

Rockford Lutheran at Dixon

Rockridge at Newman

Streator at Herscher

Winnebago at Genoa-Kingston