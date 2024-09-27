IHSA football Week 5, 2024: Live scores, updates and more for northern Illinois

Friday Night Drive has you covered for northern Illinois high school football coverage in Week 5 of the 2024 season.
Join us at 9:30 p.m. when hosts Matt Rodewald and Steve Soucie break down the action on Live with Friday Night Drive.
We’ve got individual live game coverage from games across the state. Click the link below for live coverage from our reporters on the ground.
Aurora Central Catholic at Seneca
Crystal Lake South at Crystal Lake Central
Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East
Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville