Aurora Central Catholic football vs. Seneca score, news, our pick, live coverage

Aurora Central Catholic faces Seneca in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Seneca kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Seneca High School

Aurora Central Catholic-Seneca preview

About the Chargers: Perhaps in a sign of conference changes to come, independent Aurora Central Catholic filled nearly half of its schedule with Chicagoland Prairie Conference teams such as Seneca, losing 46-0 to Dwight/GSW in Week 3, beating Walther Christian 60-7 a week ago and visiting Marquette in Week 7. The only Chicagoland Prairie team not on the Chargers’ 2024 schedule is St. Bede. Last week’s lopsided win over Walther Christian aside, ACC has fared much better outside of the Chicagoland Prairie, beating St. Edward 20-8 in Week 1 and losing 16-6 in Week 2 to Christ the King before Week 3′s 46-0 shutout loss to Dwight/GSW. Two of the Chargers’ remaining four games after this are against Wisconsin teams.

About the Fighting Irish: Now winners of 24 consecutive regular-season contests, the Fighting Irish are coming off their closest game of the season, a 36-12 road win at St. Bede Academy. Brody Rademacher (212 yards on a dozen carries) had another huge game running the ball and stands at 726 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per carry out of Seneca’s power-T attack. Liam Knoebel (25 tackles, 22 solo), Gunner Varland (24 tackles, 20 solo) and Nick Grant (21 tackles including five behind the line of scrimmage) lead a defense that is allowing just 11.8 points per game while the Seneca offense is scoring 41.8.

FND pick: Seneca

