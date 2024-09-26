BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 5, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 5. This week’s guest picker is Ty Taylor, Sports Director of WRMJ Radio in Aledo
|Week 5
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 34-6
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 34-6
|Ty Taylor
Guest picker
Week 4 guest: 9-1
Season: 32-8
|Princeton at Mon-Rosse
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Kewanee at Hall
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Knoxville at BV
|BV
|BV
|BV
|Marquette at St. Bede
|St. Bede
|Marquette
|Marquette
|Amboy at Ridgewood
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Rochelle at LaSalle-Peru
|Rochelle
|Rochelle
|Rochelle
|Sherrard at Mendota
|Sherrard
|Sherrard
|Sherrard
|Rockridge at Newman
|Newman
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Mercer County at E-P
|Mercer County
|Mercer County
|Mercer County
|A-Town at A/W
|A/W
|A/W
|A/W
