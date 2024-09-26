September 26, 2024
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 5, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here are our picks for Week 5. This week’s guest picker is Ty Taylor, Sports Director of WRMJ Radio in Aledo

Week 5
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 34-6		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 34-6		Ty Taylor
Guest picker
Week 4 guest: 9-1
Season: 32-8
Princeton at Mon-RossePrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Kewanee at HallKewaneeKewaneeKewanee
Knoxville at BVBVBVBV
Marquette at St. BedeSt. BedeMarquetteMarquette
Amboy at RidgewoodAmboyAmboyAmboy
Rochelle at LaSalle-PeruRochelleRochelleRochelle
Sherrard at MendotaSherrardSherrardSherrard
Rockridge at NewmanNewmanRockridgeRockridge
Mercer County at E-PMercer CountyMercer CountyMercer County
A-Town at A/WA/WA/WA/W

