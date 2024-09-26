BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 5, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 5. This week’s guest picker is Ty Taylor, Sports Director of WRMJ Radio in Aledo

Week 5

Games Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

Season: 34-6 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

Season: 34-6 Ty Taylor

Guest picker

Week 4 guest: 9-1

Season: 32-8 Princeton at Mon-Rosse Princeton Princeton Princeton Kewanee at Hall Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Knoxville at BV BV BV BV Marquette at St. Bede St. Bede Marquette Marquette Amboy at Ridgewood Amboy Amboy Amboy Rochelle at LaSalle-Peru Rochelle Rochelle Rochelle Sherrard at Mendota Sherrard Sherrard Sherrard Rockridge at Newman Newman Rockridge Rockridge Mercer County at E-P Mercer County Mercer County Mercer County A-Town at A/W A/W A/W A/W

Ty Taylor is the Sports Director of WRMJ Radio in Aledo