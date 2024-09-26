2024 Record Newspapers Football Preview Capsules for Week 5

Southwest Prairie Conference West

Plainfield North (2-2, 0-0) at Oswego (4-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: A rigorous nonconference schedule was rough on Plainfield North with back-to-back losses to Lockport and York, but the Tigers appear to have righted their proverbial ship. Convincing wins in their last two has been anchored by the defensive unit, but also has built a pretty sound offensive attack over the last week fueled by the efforts of QB Justus Byrd and RB Malik Jassim.

About the Panthers: Oswego took care of business in its Southwest Prairie crossovers, following up a 43-point win over Plainfield Central by beating Joliet Central 70-7. A defense led by linebackers Carson Cooney and Mike Claycombe that’s given up just 20 points all year is Oswego’s calling card, but the Panthers are proving that they have some juice offensively as well. Dylan King and Michael Kelly both caught TD passes last week against Joliet Central. Oswego can expect to see a hard-fought matchup here. Three games with Plainfield North since 2019 were one-score games, including last season’s 10-7 Tigers’ win.

FND Pick: Oswego

Oswego East (2-2, 0-0) at Minooka (4-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Oswego East has pulled itself back even after an 0-2 start, and it has done so largely on the back of a defense that’s allowed just four TDs all year. That defense did the heavy lifting in last week’s 13-7 win over Plainfield South, turning away two potential Cougars’ drives for the win in the last five minutes. Andy Pohman was the hero with an interception in the final minute, and the senior safety also had 11 tackles, seven of them solos, and two pass breakups. Jamari McKay also had an interception in the game. Oswego East hopes to get starting running back Jasiah Watson back from mono this week, although Ty’Rel Thomas, who rushed for a TD last week, and Zamarion Taylor have held the fort down.

About the Indians: Minooka has made it look very easy through the first four games of the non conference slate scoring nearly 200 points and capping the outside of conference schedule with a runaway win over Romeoville in Week 4. It does seem prudent to note that Minooka’s opposition has won just two games collectively to start the season so the in division competition is almost certainly prone to provide more resistance.

FND Pick: Minooka

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: For the first time all season, Bolingbrook delivered in both sides of the football in shutting down Plainfield East in a 28-0 win in Week 4. The Raiders have had moments on both sides of the football in the early going, but had yet to be able to put it together in all phases in an individual game. The Raiders are hoping this is more a sign of what is yet to come over the second half of the season.

About the Foxes: Like Bolingbrook, Yorkville has bounced back from an 0-2 start with back-to-back wins in crossover matchups. Now the Foxes begin defense of their SPC West title against league newcomer Bolingbrook. Yorkville struggled to get on track offensively the first two weeks, eight total points, but has put up a combined 80 the last two weeks. Junior QB Jack Beetham threw TDs to Eli Walton and Colton Spchalski last week, although NIU recruit Dyllan Malone has been a favorite target. Kent State commit Bryce Griffin and Luke Zook lead a defense that’s allowed only one score in three of Yorkville’s four games.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard (2-2, 0-2) at Sandwich (2-2, 2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Harvard dropped its second straight game with a 49-7 loss to Richmond-Burton in Week 4. It was the second game in a row the Hornets were held to seven points (10-7 loss to Woodstock in Week 3). The Rockets ended up scoring the final 42 points of the game. In the loss, QB Adam Cooke hit WR Danny Rosas for a 36-yard TD that tied the score at 7 four minutes into the game. That was all the scoring for Harvard, which has 77 points scored and 78 allowed in four weeks. ... Harvard was shut out by Sandwich 27-0 a year ago.

About the Indians: Sandwich has successfully put an 0-2 start in the rearview mirror with back-to-back conference wins, including 28-21 last week at Johnsburg. The Indians put that game away with a 16-play, 94-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter culminated by Nick Michalek’s 9-yard TD run. Sandwich’s offensive line led by seniors Jackson Heilemeier, Tate Frieders, Peter Popp and Quinn Rome paved the way to 269 rushing yards. Michalek ran for 140 yards and three TDs on 16 carries and fullback Diego Gomez ran for 82 yards and a TD on 24 carries. Defensively, Cole Leeper had seven tackles and Jeffrey Ashley six.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

Plano (1-3, 0-2) at Marengo (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano has dropped three consecutive games, losing 41-17 to unbeaten Woodstock North last week. The Indians are a little banged up, with two two-way players both sidelined. Fullback Tim Young ran for 129 yards and a TD last week; on the season the converted lineman has 431 rushing yards and four TDs. Young also leads Plano defensively with 21 solo tackles and 16 assists. Plano’s rush defense has struggled the last two weeks, giving up 401 yards to Sandwich and 333 to Woodstock North, so playing a team like Marengo that should air it out more could be a better matchup with the Reapers’ athleticism.

About the Indians: Marengo moved to even in the KRC with a 31-10 victory against Woodstock in Week 4, scoring four rushing touchdowns in the win. Connor Sacco had 90 rushing yards and two TD runs of 2 yards, and Gavin Baros tallied 68 yards and two TD runs of 4 yards. QB David Lopez had a team-high 104 rushing yards and threw for 59. Hunter Muench had one catch for 37 yards. … Marengo lost to Plano 48-21 in Week 9 last year that kept the Indians out of the playoffs.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marengo