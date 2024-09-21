Travis Stamm’s pick-six caps off Lyons’ first win over Glenbard West since 2016

Hinsdale Central - Oswego East girls soccer Lyons Township's Travis Stamm hauls in a long pass for a big gain as Glenbard West's Peter Fanter defends during on September 21, 2024, at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

WESTERN SPRINGS – Travis Stamm grew a touch emotional explaining the meaning of the latest Lyons Township win.

The senior receiver/defensive back, an Illinois State recruit, grew up watching Lyons football. But he never saw a win over Glenbard West, and had never beaten the Hilltoppers himself in three tries.

That all changed Saturday.

Stamm’s 46-yard catch, one of his nine in the first half, set up a go-ahead AJ Vavrik field goal. Stamm’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final minutes was a capper to Lyons’ 24-7 win over visiting Glenbard West.

Lyons (4-0, 2-0 West Suburban Silver), 4-0 for the second time in three years, beat Glenbard West (0-4, 0-2) for the first time since 2016.

“I’ll never forget this game,” Stamm said. “It’s a long time coming. To be a part of this special win, I’ll never forget it.”

So, too, won’t fifth-year Lyons coach Jon Beutjer, who had his players gather at midfield for photos afterward. Beutjer’s Lions have reached the playoffs the last three years, but this was a big hurdle to clear.

“It’s a big step,” Beutjer said. “Really special senior group. Our seniors have never beaten this team. Our kids came and played with an edge.”

Dominic Pisciotti’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Brady Rusk on fourth-and-goal got Lyons on the board first, 7-0 with 2:28 left in the first quarter.

Glenbard West, capitalizing on two Lyons’ pass interference penalties, tied it on JaMarcus Kelly’s 1-yard TD run 2:06 before half.

Lyons Township's Travis Stamm (2) tries to avoid two Glenbard West tacklers after catching a pass during a game on September 21, 2024 at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange.

On the next play from scrimmage, Pisciotti found Stamm over the top of the defense for a 46-yard gain that led to Vavrik’s 36-yard field goal and a 10-7 halftime lead.

Stamm, who became Lyons’ all-time receiving leader two weeks ago, had nine catches for 99 yards in the first half. Most came on short passes until he hit the big one.

“They wanted to play Cover 3 on us, so we were taking what they were giving us,” Stamm said. “The flat was wide open. We were hammering those hitches, threw a couple outs on the boundary. We got a really good look on that play, safety shaded strong side of the field, I ran down to the boundary, ran a post.”

Pisciotti, a first-year starting quarterback, was 17-for-23 passing for 174 yards. He was 5 for 5 to Julian Padilla and Tucker King, never going Stamm’s way, in a 13-play, 63-yard scoring drive – Lyons’ first of the second half – that opened the game up.

Danny Carroll’s 4-yard TD run made it 17-7 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

“That kid [Pisciotti], I’m so proud of him,” Stamm said. “There’s been a lot on his plate for him to handle. Going from being behind [former Lyons QB] Ryan Jackson, there have been countless people in his ears saying he can’t do it. He’s proven everyone wrong. He controlled this game.”

Stamm, cramping up on a steamy day, went without a catch in the second half. But he ended his day in style on Glenbard West’s second-to-last possession, intercepting a heave at midfield and taking it all the way back.

“We worked all week about defending the run, and we knew if we could shut them down at the line of scrimmage they would have to throw the ball,” Stamm said. “We played our pass coverage, ball in the air, I made a play on it. I saw it coming, read it like a book, took it to the house.”

Lyons Township linebacker Lou Ratcliffe zeros in on Glenbard West running back JaMarcus Kelly (22) during a game on September 21, 2024 at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange.

Glenbard West, 0-4 for the first time since 1999, turned it over twice and managed just 135 yards of offense for the game, 59 in the first half. Kelly ran for 54 yards on 20 carries.

But the Hilltoppers’ defense, after allowing a combined 119 points the first three weeks, kept the team in it. It held Carroll, who had gone over 100 yards in each of the first three games, to just 48 yards on 22 carries.

“We played great defensively,” Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet said. “The Stamm kid, he’s going to hurt you. He’s a great receiver, very dangerous. So proud of our run defense. We were very physical. I think we play like five juniors on defense and they grew up.”

After a gauntlet of an early schedule, Glenbard West has little margin of error in hopes to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time in Hetlet’s tenure.

The schedule, however, does lighten a bit from here. Hetlet also expects to get standout running back Teyion Oriental back from a hand injury Week 6 against Hinsdale Central.

“We’re going to have to figure it out and move on from here,” Hetlet said. “For us it was a step forward as far as fighting for four quarters.”