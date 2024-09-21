Schaumburg goes to 4-0 with win over Niles West

SKOKIE – In the 53 previous seasons of varsity football at Schaumburg there have been five teams to start their season 4-0: 1975, 2000, 2006, 2012, and 2013. All five which went on to qualify for the state playoffs.

With that in hand, current Saxon mentor Mark Stilling, who helmed the program during those last three starts seeking to add another team — this year’s edition — to that same beachhead as he took his team to Skokie for a Friday night date with Niles West in week two of the crossover series between member schools of the Mid-Suburban and Central Suburban Leagues.

Adding to this contest was the fact that Stilling would be coaching up against one of stars of that 2006 squad in Wolves coach Nick Torresso.

On Friday night Torresso’s team had his mentor’s unit fit to be tied after three quarters of play before the visitors made some crucial play adjustments which resulted in Vince Heydecker’s game-winning 36 yard TD run with 4:18 left to help the Saxons (4-0) defeat the host school 21-14 to leave them continuing their best start since 2013.

Torresso who has his West squad on a two-game winning entering the contest at Mike Basrak Stadium has cited his mentor as a major positive influence not just in teaching and coaching but in life overall.

“He’s a big part of the reason why I coach,” Torresso said. “I had a great experience playing at Schaumburg and after that (at Bowling Green). He runs a tight ship (there), so I should be thanking him (because) he was there for me during some tough times.”

“You knew for sure that Nick would have them ready,” Stilling said. “I just thought our kids (found) a way (and) just battled. I don’t think we ever got rattled. You would never know by the look in our kids eyes.”

That look of focus by Schaumburg took hold on the decisive five-play, 70-yard march that Sophomore RB Heydecker (20 carries, 113 yards) ended with his jaunt which he credited his offensive line.

“We saw that (one of) their (defensive) tackles moved in a little when they shift, so we decided to bounce outside,” Heydecker, who tied the game at 14 with a 10-yard TD run in the second, said.

“I saw (it) right out of the gate. I take one peek outside, I see a hole, I bend it, I trust my (offensive) line and I go.”

Junior QB Ray Black’s 5-yard run on their final possession sealed the deal for the Saxons with just over a minute left.

Black finished the night with 163 yards of total offense (115 passing, 48 rushing).

West senior RB Krystian Robinson (18 carries, 119 yards) led the home team (2-2) as he scored on a 38-yard scoring jaunt in the opening period of play.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240920/prep-football/heydeckers-late-td-sends-schaumburg-to-4-0-start/