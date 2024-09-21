Sauk Valley Friday football roundup: Oregon tops Winnebago; Sterling wins big

Big Northern Conference

Oregon 35, Winnebago 12: Oregon (2-2, 2-2 BNC) evened its record after scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Hunter Bartel had 108 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns for Orego. Avery Lewis also returned an interception for a touchdown, and Biggs Sellers blocked a punt for a TD for the Hawks. Logan Weems (one touchdown) added 97 yards on 16 carries for Oregon.

Rockford Lutheran 49, Rock Falls 14: The Rockets fell to 0-4 after giving up 38 points or more in the fourth straight game. Lutheran improved to 3-1, 3-1 with the road win.

Northwest Upstate Illini Conference

Stockton 38, Fulton 20: The Steamers fell to 1-3, 1-3 after being shut out in the first and fourth quarters. Stockton (2-2, 1-2) outran Fulton 382-64 in the win. Dom Kramer had a passing TD to Skylier Crooks, who also had two rushing touchdowns for Fulton.

Durand-Pecatonica 30, Morrison 0: The Rivermen (4-0, 4-0) remain undefeated as the Mustangs’ tough introduction to the NUIC continues. Morrison fell to 1-3, 0-3 with the loss.

Three Rivers Conference Rock

Rockridge 41, Erie-Prophetstown 0: Five Rockets had touchdowns in the shutout as E-P had just six first downs. Cullen Schwigen had three passing touchdowns, and Thomas Sowards, Tanner Dye and Jacob Freyermuth each had rushing touchdowns for Rockridge (3-1, 2-0). E-P fell to 2-2, 0-2 with the loss.

Western Big 6 Conference

Sterling 40, Galesburg 3: Sterling’s defense was dominant, and Drew Nettleton threw five touchdown passes in the road win.

The Golden Warriors (2-2, 2-0 Western Big 6) held Galesburg (1-3, 0-1) to six first downs in the win. Nettleton was 8-of-14 passing for 151 yards, throwing two TDs to Kaedon Phillips, along with Will Ports, Jimmy Wadsworth and Quincy Maas. Cobey Shipma led the Sterling backfield with 61 yards, and Cole Stumpenhorst added 47 yards. Galesburg’s Jamar Range was held to 52 yards on 12 carries. The Silver Streaks did not score until the fourth quarter.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

West Carroll 28, Alden-Hebron 26: The Thunder improved to 4-0 after winning their closest game of the year so far. The Giants fell to 1-3 after the home loss.

Milledgeville 76, Rockford Christian Life co-op 6: The Missiles cruised to 4-0 as Karter Livengood had 200 yards receiving with five touchdowns on only five catches. Kyson Franck was 9-of-10 passing with 256 yards and six touchdowns.

Polo 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: The Marcos (4-0) led 44-0 at halftime in the win. Gus Mumford had two touchdowns passing and two rushing with 117 yards on the ground. Noah Dewey had 117 yards rushing with a rushing TD and a 40-yard passing TD. The Raiders fell to 0-4 with the loss.