Nick Peipert throws for 400 yards, big fourth-down TD as Barrington wins shootout with Maine South

Barrington’s Calvin Jackson scores a touchdown during the first quarter as he gets to the end zone ahead of Maine South’s Mateo Jalenkovic on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 in Park Ridge. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

PARK RIDGE – There was no hesitation or trepidation from Barrington.

The Broncos faced 4th down and 5 with the ball squarely on the 50-yard line at Wilson Field in a tie game with Maine South and 8:20 to play Friday night.

“It was a no-brainer,” Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said. “I told (offensive coordinator) Bryan Stortz we’re going.”

And Nick Peipert wound up going long with a perfect ball to a wide-open Paul Kondraros down the middle. The senior hauled it in and was gone to the end zone with a 50-yard touchdown that put Barrington ahead to stay in its 42-35 Central Suburban League/Mid-Suburban League victory over Maine South in Park Ridge.

“We were excited,” Kondraros said of the decision to go for it in a 28-28 tie. “We’ve been running that play since the summer but we hadn’t used it in a game yet.

“Our O-line did its job, Nick did his job and I did my job and the results were the way we wanted it.”

Peipert threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns and Calvin Jackson ran for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Broncos (4-0) finished with 604 total yards behind Owen Fors, Bryan and Gabe Galovich, Ben Knuth and Aidan Sharpe-McClary.

And when Peipert needed the time most he got it after Maine South (1-3) rallied from a 28-14 deficit behind sophomore quarterback Jameson Purcell (470 yards passing).

“It was awesome,” Peipert said. “That’s one of those plays we always can come back to … even though we hadn’t practiced it in a couple of weeks.

“It was a little under thrown because of that (being open) but I knew I cannot overthrow him.”

Peipert threw 2 touchdowns to Matt Kania and one to Austin Coles for the 28-14 lead. But Purcell’s touchdown pass to Jacob Vitel and 6-yard touchdown run by Michael Dellumo tied it.

Jackson’s 21-yard touchdown run out Barrington up 42-28 with 4:03 left. Purcell found Dellumo for a 14-yard touchdown with 2:00 left but Barrington ran out the clock.

“I’m super proud of them tonight,” Sanchez said.

