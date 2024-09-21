Marengo tops Woodstock, Crystal Lake South beats Hampshire: Northwest Herald Week 4 football roundup

Marengo 31, Woodstock 10: At Marengo, the Indians (2-2, 1-1 KRC) picked up their first Kishwaukee River Conference win of the season, scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Blue Streaks.

Connor Sacco had 90 rushing yards and two touchdown runs of 2 yards, while Gavin Baros had 68 rushing yards and two touchdown runs of 4 yards.

Quarterback David Lopez had a team-high 104 rushing yards and added 59 through the air.

Woodstock (2-2, 1-1) was led by Stewart Reuter with 89 rushing yards. QB Caden Thompson had 86 passing yards and scored on a 2-yard rushing TD.

Alten Bergbreiter hit a 34-yard field goal to open the scoring for Marengo.

Crystal Lake South 9, Hampshire 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (1-3, 1-3) earned their first win of the season, beating the Whip-Purs (1-3, 1-3) in Fox Valley Conference play.

Derek Kraus had 72 rushing yards on 13 carries for South, AJ Demirov had a 26-yard rushing TD and added one catch for 40 yards. JJ Semradek hit a 42-yard field goal.

On defense, Brock Miller, Gio Evers and Jon Miller each had five tackles. Jacob Kita had two fumble recoveries and Gavin Hastings had one. Demirov and Noa Franch each had an INT.

McHenry 14, Dundee-Crown 13: At Carpentersville, the Warriors (1-3, 1-3) scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion with 6:57 remaining to pick up their first victory of the season. Dundee-Crown fell to 1-3, 1-3.

Chicago Christian 27, Marian Central 6: At Palos Heights, Nick Schmid had a 65-yard touchdown run as the Hurricanes (1-3, 1-1) dropped their Chicagoland Christian Conference game to the Knights.

On defense, Andrew Thielsen had an interception and Mike Schmid added a fumble recovery.

West Carroll 28, Alden-Hebron 26: At Hebron, the Giants’ defense gave up a 17-yard TD run with 19 seconds remaining in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association loss to the Thunder.

Logan Crowell had 93 rushing yards and touchdown runs of 47 and 9 yards for A-H (2-2, 2-2). Caleb Linneman had 126 rushing yards and a 16-yard TD, also adding a a 65-yard TD reception. JP Stewart was 6-of-13 passing for 99 yards.