Lincoln-Way West can’t catch up in 28-22 loss to Sandburg

NEW LENOX – The Carl Sandburg Eagles traveled to Lincoln-Way West on Friday to face off against the undefeated Warriors, who hosted fans and alumni for homecoming.

Sandburg scored on its first three possessions to jump out to an early 14-point lead, never giving it back in an eventual 28-22 win.

Both teams are now 3-1.

The Eagles offense utilized a three-headed attack orchestrated by quarterback Anthony Shelton and running backs Luke Basiorka and Quinn Durkin, who both contributed touchdowns on the ground. Shelton was 14 of 23 on the night passing for 147 yards and a score, with his lone hiccup being a third-quarter interception by Lincoln-Way West’s Nate Elstner.

However, Basiorka shot right back on the Eagles’ following possession, as the Sandburg back took the handoff 90 yards to the end zone for a huge momentum-killing play. Basiorka finished the night with 146 yards on 20 carries and added a pair of touchdowns.

An 8-yard touchdown run by Durkin in the third quarter put Sandburg up 28-10, which looked like the game-sealing play and putting West in comeback mode. West managed to claw its way back after a Zach Hermannson 29-yard field goal made it 28-13. The following possession for the Eagles resulted in a safety after the West defense forced Sandburg to attempt a punt from its end zone.

West scored its final touchdown with just over one minute to play when Chase Hetfleisch threw an 8-yard touchdown to Austin Roswell. The Warriors then attempted an onside kick that was ultimately recovered by Sandburg.

Sandburg coach Troy McAllister said the Warriors made it difficult for the Eagles to leave New Lenox with a win.

”Any time you play on anyone’s homecoming, there is extra motivation, and credit to West, they just kept battling. Defensively they did a great job shutting us down [in the second half],” McAllister said.

McAllister also gave praise to his own defense.

”Our defense held up great tonight, and the offense was able to get enough points to get the win,” McAllister explained.

Sandburg returns home next week to take on Metea Valley in a nonconference battle.

Lincoln Way West will play at Naperville Central in Week 5.