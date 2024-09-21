September 20, 2024
Shaw Local
IHSA Football 2024 Week 4 scores, results

By The Associated Press
Cary-Grove’s Peyton Seaburg looks for an option against Jacobs in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary.

Addison Trail 28, Hinsdale South 21

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Walther Christian 7

Bartlett 27, Streamwood 6

Biggsville West Central 56, Galva 20

Bloomington 48, Normal West 16

Byron 71, North Boone 6

Cary-Grove 35, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14

Centralia 49, Granite City 6

Chicago (Goode) 36, Chicago Vocational 0

Chicago King 48, Lindblom 0

Chicago Little Village def. Steinmetz, forfeit

Coal City 74, Lisle 0

Crete-Monee 63, Thornwood 6

Decatur MacArthur 55, Eisenhower 12

Du Quoin 21, Benton 10

Dunbar 31, Englewood STEM 8

Fairbury Prairie Central 49, Rantoul 0

Fieldcrest 54, Westmont 0

Gillespie 21, Hillsboro 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 56, North Greene 14

Jacksonville 76, Springfield Lanphier 14

Le Roy 42, Heyworth 7

Lemont 51, Thornton Fractional South 14

Lena-Winslow 50, Dakota 0

Lockport 21, Waubonsie Valley 7

Machesney Park Harlem 44, Rockford Jefferson 38

Macomb 48, West Hancock 22

Mahomet-Seymour 56, Charleston 3

Manteno 42, Streator 8

Marmion 35, De La Salle 0

Milledgeville 76, CLKCDOLSHA 6

Naperville Central 56, Stagg 7

Nokomis 55, Cerro Gordo 7

Normal University 52, Lincoln 0

North Lawndale 32, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Pontiac 14

Plainfield North 28, Joliet West 3

Princeville 26, ROWVA-Williamsfield 14

Rockford Christian def. Stillman Valley, forfeit

Rolling Meadows 38, Maine West 7

Schurz 42, Von Steuben 7

Seneca 36, St Bede 12

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 32, Carmi-White County 0

Triad 31, Waterloo 7

Wauconda 56, Round Lake 0

Yorkville 49, Plainfield Central 8