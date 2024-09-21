High school football: Week 4 results for 2024, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel is tackled by Huntley's Dominic Giuseffi while returning the opening kick during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 13: The Wolves collected their 18th straight Fox Valley Conference win with a dominant performance against the Red Raiders.

[ Photos: Prairie Ridge at Huntley football ]

Cary-Grove 35, Jacobs 14: The Trojans scored 35 straight points against the Golden Eagles, getting two touchdowns and 159 rushing yards from junior fullback Logan Abrams.

[ Photos: Jacobs at Cary-Grove football ]

Burlington Central 49, Crystal Lake Central 0: The Rockets jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime and ran away from the Tigers in their FVC game.

McHenry 14, Dundee-Crown 13: The Warriors held off the Chargers to win their first game of the season in an FVC tilt.

Crystal Lake South 9, Hampshire 0: The Gators earned their first win of the season with a shutout against the Whips in FVC action. AJ Demirov had a rushing touchdown and an interception on defense.

Sandwich 28, Johnsburg 21: Sandwich’s Nick Michalek scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to finish off a 16-play, 94-yard drive in the fourth quarter as the Skyhawks fell in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Woodstock North 41, Plano 17: Junior fullback David Randecker ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns as the Thunder improved to 4-0 on the season.

Marengo 31, Woodstock 10: Connor Sacco and Gavin Baros scored two rushing TDs apiece as the Indians beat the Blue Streaks in their KRC game.

Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 7: The Rockets ended their two-game losing skid with a big KRC win over the Hornets.

Chicago Christian 27, Marian Central 6: Nick Schmid had the only touchdown for the Hurricanes on a 65-yard run in their Chicagoland Christian Conference loss.

West Carroll 28, Alden-Hebron 26: West Carroll scored a touchdown with 19 seconds remaining as the Giants dropped their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.