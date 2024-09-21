September 21, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

High school football: Week 4 results for 2024, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

By Alex Kantecki
Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel is tackles by Huntley's Dominic Giuseffi while returning the opening kick during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Huntley High School.

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel is tackled by Huntley's Dominic Giuseffi while returning the opening kick during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 13: The Wolves collected their 18th straight Fox Valley Conference win with a dominant performance against the Red Raiders.

Photos: Prairie Ridge at Huntley football ]

Cary-Grove 35, Jacobs 14: The Trojans scored 35 straight points against the Golden Eagles, getting two touchdowns and 159 rushing yards from junior fullback Logan Abrams.

Photos: Jacobs at Cary-Grove football ]

Burlington Central 49, Crystal Lake Central 0: The Rockets jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime and ran away from the Tigers in their FVC game.

McHenry 14, Dundee-Crown 13: The Warriors held off the Chargers to win their first game of the season in an FVC tilt.

Crystal Lake South 9, Hampshire 0: The Gators earned their first win of the season with a shutout against the Whips in FVC action. AJ Demirov had a rushing touchdown and an interception on defense.

Sandwich 28, Johnsburg 21: Sandwich’s Nick Michalek scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to finish off a 16-play, 94-yard drive in the fourth quarter as the Skyhawks fell in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Woodstock North 41, Plano 17: Junior fullback David Randecker ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns as the Thunder improved to 4-0 on the season.

Marengo 31, Woodstock 10: Connor Sacco and Gavin Baros scored two rushing TDs apiece as the Indians beat the Blue Streaks in their KRC game.

Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 7: The Rockets ended their two-game losing skid with a big KRC win over the Hornets.

Chicago Christian 27, Marian Central 6: Nick Schmid had the only touchdown for the Hurricanes on a 65-yard run in their Chicagoland Christian Conference loss.

West Carroll 28, Alden-Hebron 26: West Carroll scored a touchdown with 19 seconds remaining as the Giants dropped their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.