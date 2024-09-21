Hiawatha strikes first but falls to South Beloit

Hiawatha scored first, but South Beloit scored 30 unanswered in a 30-6 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Aiden Cooper had a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Gray to stake the Hawks (1-3) to a 6-0 lead in the contest. They had a chance to build the lead, but the Sobos returned an interception for the lead and never looked back.
“That was a dagger,” Hiawatha coach Kenny McPeek said. “We kind of had momentum and everything and the QB threw a different route than we called, and it went right to their guy and he took it in for a touchdown. Small mistakes lead to big problems.”
It was the third straight loss for the Hawks after a 6-0 overtime win to start the season at Rockford Christian Life. South Beloit picked up their third straight win after losing their season opener.
The Hawks trailed 16-6 at halftime and that was with multiple starters missing on both side of the ball according to McPeek.
“The kids played hard, I can’t complain about the effort at all,” McPeek said. “South Beloit has a lot of size and toward the end of the third into the fourth they really wore us down. But our defense was really good tonight, especially in the first half.”