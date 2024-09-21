Eddie Lorton scores 4 touchdowns, Fieldcrest scores first win 54-0 over Westmont

MINONK – The Fieldcrest Knights let a potential win slip away from them in Week 1, and despite being a team that wound up just barely on the wrong side of the playoff bubble in 2023 found itself 0-3 and trending toward early elimination a third of the way into 2024.

The Knights needed a win.

And, man, did they get one Friday at Minonk’s Veterans Park.

Fieldcrest found the end zone its first seven times with the ball – senior RB/DB/PR Eddie Lorton with four of the Knights’ touchdowns and one of their six successful 2-point conversions – and held the visiting Westmont Sentinels to 55 total yards from scrimmage in a 54-0 nonconference victory.

“That stuff happens,” Lorton said of his team’s rough start to the season, “but you’ve got to come back, and you’ve got to play week by week. Hey, we still have a chance to make the playoffs. We’re just going to take it one week at a time, build brick by brick.”

Lorton finished with 88 yards and three rushing touchdowns on nine carries and also added an electrifying 64-yard punt-return score late in the opening quarter that gave the Knights (1-3) a 30-0 advantage after just one quarter.

“I saw the [punt] bounce, and I said, ‘If it bounces toward me, I’m taking it,’ ” said Lorton, who averaged 47.7 yards on his three punt returns in addition to his 9.8 yards per rushing attempt. “I saw the open field, I saw the big linemen, and I said, ‘Oh, I’m going.’ "

It was, obviously, a much-needed win for Fieldcrest.

The Knights also received 32 yards rushing, two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions from fullback Jackson Hakes, 59 yards rushing and a 2-point run courtesy of wingback Lucas Anson and a 34-yard play-action touchdown pass from junior QB Kash Klendworth to wide-open sophomore WR Drew Overocker.

Even with a running clock for the closing minutes of the first half (by agreement of both coaching staffs) as well as the entire third and fourth quarters (by IHSA rule), Fieldcrest outgained Westmont in yards from scrimmage 283-55.

“They were more physical than we were and did a nice job defensively and offensively,” Westmont coach Lee Maciejewski said. “We couldn’t stop them. They were just better. It’s disappointing, because we had been taking strides from where we were to where we’re going, but we got knocked down big today. ...

“But [as a program with participation rising], we’re moving in the right direction.”

Junior RB Yannis Tutuianu (49 yards on seven carries) and senior QB Lucas Fears (23 yards on 11 carries) led the Sentinels (1-2), who did not complete a pass on three attempts. Fieldcrest’s Braydin Eplin, Jackson Hakes and Lucas Anson recorded two tackles for loss apiece.

“The defense did a great job,” Knights coach Nick Meyer said. “Our box guys, our edge, our secondary did great. We knew (Fears) was a good, talented, athletic quarterback. We had to find 11 tacklers, and I thought we did a good job pursuing the ball and attacking.”

The Knights return to Fieldcrest Stadium next Friday for homecoming against new Heart of Central Illinois Small rival Warrensburg-Latham.

“There’s a lot we can learn even from tonight,” Meyer said. “We have to learn from it, grow from it, and I told the guys, ‘Hey, we’re in the playoffs right now. We almost have to win out. We’re 1-3 and in a pretty good conference.

“We bring in a tough Warrensburg team next week, but yeah, enjoy tonight. It’s hard to win football games.”

Westmont has a home game with an early 6 p.m. kickoff next Friday against downstate Madison.