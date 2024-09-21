Andy Pohlman’s late interception preserves Oswego East’s win over Plainfield South

Oswego East's Andrew Pohlman (20) runs the ball during the varsity football game between Plainfield South and Oswego East on Friday, Sep. 20, 2024, in Oswego. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

OSWEGO – Andy Pohlman was kicking himself for a dropped interception in Friday’s game, but the Oswego East senior safety kept his chin up.

And redeemed himself when it mattered most.

Pohlman’s diving interception with just over a minute left – aided by Jake Boissiere’s pressure on the play – preserved Oswego East’s 13-7 win over visiting Plainfield South in the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover.

“We were in man [coverage], I had the guy, he had been running inside all day, and I had great pressure from my linebacker Jake and my D-line,” Pohlman said. “That dropped pick, it really hurt me, I felt really bad about myself, but I had these awesome teammates to push me up.

“That interception, it felt great.”

Oswego East (2-2), which shut out Plainfield South (2-2) for three quarters, twice turned away drives for the potential win in the last five minutes.

Blaise Chin sacked Plainfield South quarterback Cody Hogan for a 15-yard loss on the second-to-last possession after the Cougars had reached the Wolves’ 35.

Oswego East went three-and-out, but on the third play of Plainfield South’s ensuing possession Boissiere came free on a blitz from the edge. It hurried Hogan’s throw across the middle, and Pohlman dove in front of the receiver for the pick.

“Coach [Garrett] Fiduccia, he’s a great new asset to our coaching staff, he installed that during practice. He knew that was going to hit,” Boissiere said. “We designed it, we talked about it on the sideline before we went out there that we were going to do that if they checked empty. We knew one person would get free, and I got free off the C-gap.”

“Those guys [Pohlman and Boissiere] are guys we count on,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “Something we started working on this week were some empty checks we’re getting into, and it paid off exactly how we thought it would.”

Plainfield South's Cody Hogan (15) tries to get the ball past Oswego East's Jake Boissiere (9) during the varsity football game between Plainfield South and Oswego East on Friday, Sep. 20, 2024, in Oswego. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

LeBlanc had the option to go for it on fourth-and-inches at his 37 preceding that last possession, but opted to punt and give it back to his defense.

And why not? The Wolves’ defense has allowed just four touchdowns through the season’s four games and was stellar again Friday.

“Absolutely, I trust those guys. It’s hard not to,” LeBlanc said. “The touchdown we gave up tonight was the result of some stupid penalties that gave them 30 yards in penalties. Otherwise, I don’t know how much they move the ball on us.”

Oswego East led 7-0 at the half on Ty’Rel Thomas’ 5-yard touchdown run with 10:55 left in the second quarter, a lead preserved by Jamari McKay’s leaping interception in the end zone in the last minute of the second quarter.

The Wolves extended the lead to 13-0 in the third quarter on two 39-yard field goals by Caden Bregar.

But Plainfield South, which managed just 44 yards in the first half, rallied behind its senior quarterback. Hogan had to leave the game for one play in the third quarter after taking a late hit, but came back to lead a 16-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

Logan Weiss’ 6-yard catch on fourth down – deflected off Pohlman’s would-be interception – set up Hogan’s 1-yard TD run with 7:28 left.

Hogan was 16 for 39 for 83 yards.

“When you got a kid like Cody, putting the ball in his hands is always something you look for,” Plainfield South coach Jake Brosman said. “He’s definitely a tough kid, one of the tougher kids we’ve got. A few things didn’t go our way tonight. That’s high school football for you.”

Especially against a defense like Oswego East’s.

“They’re very dynamic on defense,” Brosman said. “You think you’re getting one look, and they do a good job of moving their guys around. It kind of messes with your quarterback’s head a little bit. They do a great job of scheming it up.”

Plainfield South's Cody Hogan (15) scrambles during the varsity football game between Plainfield South and Oswego East on Friday, Sep. 20, 2024 in Oswego. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Oswego East quarterback Niko Villacci was 14 for 23 for 105 yards, and Amarion Taylor rushed for 53 yards for the Wolves, who won despite committing 10 penalties for 115 yards. Two penalties for 30 yards contributed to Plainfield South’s TD drive.

“I think we had five, maybe six 15-yard penalties,” LeBlanc said. “We’re not going to be able to win very many football games going forward like that.”

After an 0-2 start, though, Oswego East is even going into SPC West play.

“Our culture last year, it wasn’t good, I’m not going to lie,” Pohlman said. “Our culture has really changed. Last year we probably would have lost that game.”