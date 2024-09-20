Woodstock North football vs. Plano score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Woodstock North faces Plano in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Alex Mielcarz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Woodstock North vs. Plano kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Plano High School

About the Thunder: Woodstock North improved to 3-0 with a come-from-behind win over Marengo 20-14 in Week 3, scoring 20 unanswered points to seal the victory. The Thunder limited Marengo to 189 total yards (97 rushing, 92 passing) on offense. The Thunder got a second-quarter touchdown from Sean Mitchell on a 10-yard pass from QB Parker Halihan. Michael Pintor scored a 68-yard TD that tied the game against Marengo at 14 with about five minutes left before halftime.

About the Reapers: Plano comes in off back-to-back double-digit losses, and the concerns start up front where the Reapers gave up close to 400 yards rushing and had consistency getting their own rushing game going in the loss to Sandwich. Amari Bryant had a 91-yard kickoff return for a TD to start that game, but the Reapers didn’t find the end zone again until late in the third quarter. Tim Young rushed for 92 yards, but Plano had just six first downs and turned the ball over twice. Young has rushed for 308 yards and three TDs on the season. He also leads Plano defensively with 29 tackles, 17 of them solos.

