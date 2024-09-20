Prairie Ridge football vs. Huntley score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Huntley’s Wyatt Fleck, right, and Jordan Oruche celebrate a Fleck touchdown in varsity football at Metcalf Field on the campus of Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Prairie Ridge faces Huntley in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Froehlig will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Prairie Ridge vs. Huntley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Huntley High School

Prairie Ridge-Huntley preview

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge’s defense allowed its first points of the season last week in a 41-20 win over Hampshire. In their first two games, the Wolves outscored their opponents 66-0 while recording shutout wins against Jacobs and Crystal Lake South. … Prairie Ridge was ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 5A poll last week, behind only Nazareth and Joliet Catholic. ... The Wolves have won 17 straight FVC games, with their last loss on Sept. 16, 2022, to Jacobs 42-35.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley suffered its first loss of the season in a 26-15 defeat to Jacobs in Week 3. The Raiders defense was gashed on the ground with over 400 yards allowed. … RB Reichen Dvorak scored a 2-yard TD to give Huntley a 7-6 lead with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter. QB Braylon Bower later found Owen Hoffman in the end zone for a 30-yard TD with 8:40 left for a 15-12 lead, but the Raiders couldn’t hold on. … Huntley committed 10 penalties in the loss. Praire Ridge beat Huntley in last year’s meeting 27-14.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

How to watch Prairie Ridge vs Huntley football game livestream

The Prairie Ridge vs. Huntley game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: