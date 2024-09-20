Morris football vs. La Salle-Peru score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Morris faces La Salle-Peru in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Jared Bell will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

About Morris: Morris did a lot of positive things in its first loss of the season in a wild shootout against visiting Peoria in Week 3, but it likely will take away some valuable lessons from what the negatives were. Morris surrendered almost 500 rushing yards to the Lions, something very uncommon for a Morris defense. Shoring up that weakness will be critical as Morris moves into Interstate 8 Conference play, and the league looks deeper than usual this season in challenging Morris’ place at the top.

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru has been solid thus far, particularly on defense, tossing a shutout against Ottawa in Week 3. That has to bode well for L-P for later in the season as it plays Ottawa twice this year because of a scheduling quirk. The Cavaliers will try to hang their hats on the defense, which has allowed 38 points through three games, to try to keep Morris in check. That’s obviously much easier said than done, but QB Marion Persich has shown the capability to engineer some offense for the Cavaliers, which gives them a better chance to hang in there in this contest than it has in the past.

