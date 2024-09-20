Lockport football vs. Waubonsie Valley score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Lockport faces Waubonsie Valley in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Randy Whalen will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lockport vs. Waubonsie Valley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Waubonsie Valley High School

Lockport-Waubonsie Valley preview

About the Porters: Despite missing multiple players to injury, Lockport still is managing to cobble together a solid product. The Porters are a whisper away from being 3-0 at this point and are in better shape heading into Southwest Valley Conference play than some expected. One of the players missing from the Week 3 win over Neuqua Valley was Johnny Wesolowski, who put together a huge game against Wheaton North in Week 2, but Tyler Pospisil did very well as his replacement, scoring Lockport’s first three touchdowns as it ran away from Neuqua Valley.

About the Warriors: After Waubonsie Valley shut out its first two opponents, Bradley-Bourbonnais turned the tables on the Warriors, as it limited them to scores either directly from special teams plays or indirectly from them. Waubonsie Valley leans heavily on WR/DB Joshua Tinney, and moving forward the Warriors are going to have to find a way to get more consistent and robust performances out of their offense as the schedule does them no favors over the final two-thirds of the season.

FND pick: Lockport

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: