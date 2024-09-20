Brother Rice football vs. Loyola score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Loyola's Robert Clingan turns to the end zone after catching a touchdown pass against Glenbard West during a game at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Brother Rice faces Loyola in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Brother Rice vs. Loyola kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Loyola Academy

Brother Rice-Loyola preview from Steve Soucie:

Yes, both teams are 1-2. But both teams still have high expectations with what they can still achieve this season. In any case, whoever comes out of this game with a loss, will have virtually washed away any of the breathing room they have for a postseason push.

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: