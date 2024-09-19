BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 4, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 4:
|Week 4
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 25-5
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 25-5
|Greg Armstrong
Guest picker
Week 1 guest: 9-1
Season: 23-7
|Princeton at Kewanee
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Sherrard at Hall
|Hall
|Hall
|Hall
|BV at Farmington
|Farmington
|Farmington
|Faarmington
|Seneca at St. Bede
|Seneca
|Seneca
|Seneca
|Amboy at Prairie City
|Amboy
|Amboy
|ALO
|Morris at LaSalle-Peru
|Morris
|Morris
|Morris
|E-P at Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Orion at Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Dixon at Genoa-Kingston
|Mon-Rose
|Dixon
|Dixon
|A/W at United
|A/W
|A/W
|A/W
Greg Armstrong is one of the voices of the View From the West Podcast