September 19, 2024
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 4, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here are our picks for Week 4:

Week 4
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 25-5		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 25-5		Greg Armstrong
Guest picker
Week 1 guest: 9-1
Season: 23-7
Princeton at KewaneePrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Sherrard at HallHallHallHall
BV at FarmingtonFarmingtonFarmingtonFaarmington
Seneca at St. BedeSenecaSenecaSeneca
Amboy at Prairie CityAmboyAmboyALO
Morris at LaSalle-PeruMorrisMorrisMorris
E-P at RockridgeRockridgeRockridgeRockridge
Orion at NewmanNewmanNewmanNewman
Dixon at Genoa-KingstonMon-RoseDixonDixon
A/W at UnitedA/WA/WA/W

Greg Armstrong is one of the voices of the View From the West Podcast