BCR Week 4 football preview capsules: Princeton to face Kewanee for 126th time

Princeton raises the traveling trophy after defeating Kewanee 37-14 during the 2023 season in the 125th meeting between the rivals. The Tigers and Boilermakers play Friday in Kewanee. (Mike Vaughn)

Three Rivers Mississippi

Princeton (3-0, 1-0) at Kewanee (1-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: After scoring 55 points through the first two weeks, Princeton exploded for 59 in last week’s win over Sherrard. … The Tigers have allowed 32 points through three games. … Common Green recorded a safety and blocked a punt in last week’s win over Sherrard. … QB Will Lott got the passing game going in Week 3, completing 4 of 5 passes for 77 yards and three TDs. … Casey Etheridge and Ace Christiansen each ran for a TD last week. … Entering the 126th meeting with Kewanee, Princeton leads the all-time series 64-57-4. The Tigers have won four of the past five meetings, including a 37-14 victory last season.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee’s two losses have come by a combined 10 points. The Boilermakers lost 13-6 to Erie-Prophetstown in Week 1 and 24-21 to Monmouth-Roseville last week. Kewanee beat Riverdale 27-18 in Week 2. … Last week, the Boilermakers led 21-17 at halftime, but the Titans scored in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. … Alex Duarte ran for a pair of TDs against Mon-Rose, while QB Colson Welgat tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Ben Taylor with 59 seconds left in the first half. … Kewanee allowed 363 rushing yards last week.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Hall-Putnam County (1-2, 1-0) at Sherrard (0-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall-PC is coming off its first win of the season, as the Red Devils beat Mendota 62-27 last week. … Before last week’s offensive onslaught, the Red Devils had scored just 21 points through the first two games. … Last week, Braden Curran ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and had two receptions for 53 yards and a TD. Aiden Redcliff rushed for 159 yards and three TDs on 15 attempts. … QB/DB Dylan Glynn ran for a TD, threw for a TD and returned a fumble for a TD against Mendota. … The Red Devils beat the Tigers 35-0 in the last meeting between the teams in 2019.

About the Tigers: Sherrard has been outscored 135-20 through three games, including 59-0 in a loss to Princeton last week. … The Tigers managed 74 offensive yards against Princeton, with 64 rushing yards on 31 attempts and 10 passing yards on 1-of-4 passing. QB Carter Brown led Sherrard with 31 rushing yards on seven carries. … Sherrard gave up 17 points in a 29-second span as part of Princeton’s 39-point second quarter.

FND pick: Hall-PC

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (2-1, 1-0) at Farmington (3-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley is averaging 47 points in its two wins. The Storm are coming off a 46-16 victory over Lewistown co-op in their first Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Large Division game last week. … Storm senior linebacker/running back Elijah Endress was limited to punting duties against Lewistown for the second week in a row because of a shoulder injury. He ran for 186 yards and three TDs in Week 1. … Brady Hartz ran for 74 yards and three TDs and caught three passes for 57 yards and a score, while Bryce Helms ran for 89 yards and a score and threw for 92 yards and a TD.

About the Farmers: Defending conference champion Farmington is off to a strong start, outscoring opponents 135-46 through three weeks, including a 42-18 win over St. Teresa last week. … Farmington senior QB Lane Wheelright threw for 1,328 yards and 19 TDs and ran for 1,015 yards and 15 TDs last fall.

FND pick: Farmington

Chicagoland Prairie

Seneca (3-0, 1-0) at St. Bede (1-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bruins: St. Bede routed Walther Christian 61-0 – the Bruins’ highest point total in coach Jim Eustice’s tenure – in Week 3 for its first win of the season. … The Bruins scored 34 points in the second quarter against Walther Christian. … Landon Marquez ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Gino Ferrari rushed for two scores in the win. … Carson Riva intercepted two passes, and the Bruins recovered two fumbles, including a 29-yard fumble return TD by Brock Pikul. … The Bruins lost 79-35 to Seneca last season in Seneca.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca has won 23 consecutive regular-season games, including 48-13 last week over Marquette. … The Irish have scored 40 points or more in all three games this season. … Seneca scored the first 21 points of the game against the Crusaders. … Brody Rademacher rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns (78, 64, 41 and 18 yards) against Marquette, while Paxton Giertz completed 3 of 4 passes for 54 yards and two TDs. … The Irish had 432 yards of offense against Marquette while limiting the Crusaders to 206 yards, including 118 rushing yards.

FND pick: Seneca

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Amboy co-op (3-0) at Bushnell-Prairie City (2-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy extended its winning streak to 16 games with a 60-0 rout of Galva last week. … The Clippers have outscored their three opponents 154-22. … Amboy running back Josh McKendry has run for multiple TDs in every game and has eight rushing scores on the season. … QB Eddie Jones threw for a TD and ran for another last week.

About the Spartans: Bushnell and Amboy have a common opponent in West Prairie. The Spartans beat West Prairie 36-8 last week, while the Clippers topped West Prairie 58-14 in Week 2. … The Spartans beat Peoria Heights 44-0 in Week 1 and lost 38-26 to West Central in Week 2.

FND pick: Amboy