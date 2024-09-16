NewsTribune Week 3 Notebook: L-P players, coaches visit injured teammate in hospital

La Salle-Peru junior Dane Wicinski smiles as he talks to his teammates and coaches Thursday at OSF. Wicinski injured his left leg in Week 2 at Metamora. He's had multiple surgeries and needs two or three more, L-P coach Jose Medina said.

The La Salle-Peru football team took a trip Thursday to cheer up teammate Dane Wicinski.

Wicinski was at OSF after injuring his left leg and being taken off via a stretcher early in the Cavaliers’ 22-14 loss to Metamora in Week 2. The junior lineman has undergone multiple surgeries and still needs two or three more surgeries in the next month, L-P coach Jose Medina said.

“He is doing good,” Medina said.

Wicinski’s teammates cheered and offered well wishes as his parents wheeled him out to meet his visitors. The L-P coaching staff presented him with a PS5 and NCAA 25.

“What?” Wicinski said, putting his hands up to his face as he opened the box. “You guys are awesome.”

Wicinski was expected to return home over the weekend, Medina said.

The L-P football team went to OSF to visit injured teammate Dane Wicinski on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Lf33eT2Lgd — Kevin Chlum (@KevinRChlum) September 16, 2024

SCORING 60

Two area teams and nearly three reached the 60-point mark Friday.

St. Bede steamrolled Walther Lutheran 61-0, Hall-Putnam County pulled away from Mendota for a 62-27 victory, and Princeton came up just short of 60 with a 59-0 rout of Sherrard.

For the Bruins, the 61 points were the highest point total they’ve recorded during coach Jim Eustice’s 10-year tenure. St. Bede’s previous high under Eutsice was 59 points in a 59-13 victory over Hall on Sept. 9, 2016.

Since the IHSA started listing game-by-game scores on its website in 1996, the Bruins have not eclipsed 60 points.

It hasn’t been long since the Red Devils scored 60 points.

Hall last reached 60 just two years ago – also against Mendota, on Sept. 23, 2022 – in a game that Mac Resetich ran for school records of 429 yards and seven touchdowns in a 66-45 victory.

Hall High School players Aiden Redcliff (left) and Cameron Spradling (right) celebrate a touchdown against Mendota during the game at Richard Nesti Stadium. (Kyle Russell)

GETTING THE PASSING GAME GOING

Princeton relied heavily on its ground game through the first two weeks of the season, rushing for 452 yards compared to just 70 passing.

In Friday’s 59-0 rout of Sherrard, the Tigers went to the air more.

Senior quarterback Will Lott completed 4-of-5 passes for 76 yards and three touchdowns.

“We put a lot of emphasis this week on our passing game – our drop-back stuff and play-action passes,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “We really wanted to work on that tonight, and the kids ended up running it about as well as they could have.”

Lott threw a 7-yard TD pass to Ryan Jagers to start the night’s scoring. He connected with Arthur Burden for a 26-yard scoring strike and tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Ace Christiansen.

“It was pretty good,” Lott said about the passing game. “They were open, and I got it there. They did their jobs.”

Princeton's Arthur Burden scores on a touchdown reception in Friday's game at Bryant Field. PHS won the battle of the Tigers 59-0. (Mike Vaughn)

QB ON THE RUN

Through the first two weeks of the season, La Salle-Peru freshman quarterback Marion Persich ran the ball 18 times for 18 yards.

In Friday’s 33-0 win over Ottawa, the Cavaliers relied more on Persich’s running ability.

Persich ran the ball 11 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns as the Cavs had their highest scoring output of the season. He also completed 18-of-22 passes for 243 yards and a TD.

“He is an athlete, and we wanted to get him going using his feet,” Medina said. “He is elusive and is very capable of making things happen not only with his arm, but his legs as well.

“Part of (his running success) came from blocking up front by our offensive line and our skill guys, and the other part came from his athletic ability.”

Medina said Persich running the ball will be part of the game plan moving forward for L-P (2-1), which hosts Morris on Friday.

“We will continue to put him in situations that will help the offense move the ball,” Medina said. “If his number is called, he will make plays with his legs.”

LAPORTE SITS

Northwestern recruit Noah LaPorte did not play against Sherrard after his shoulder got “dinged up” in Princeton’s Week 2 win over Newman.

Pearson said he sat for precautionary reasons.

“We didn’t want to chance it,” Pearson said. “We need him healthy.”

Pearson said Friday he was “not sure yet” if LaPorte would play in Week 4 at Kewanee.

“We’ll see what the week brings,” Pearson said.

STORM PLAYERS STEPPING UP

Bureau Valley senior running back/linebacker Elijah Endress, who ran for 186 yards and three TDs in Week 1, was limited to punting duties for the second week in a row in the Storm’s 46-16 win over Lewistown co-op.

But Bureau Valley had several players step up in his absence.

Brady Hartz ran for 74 yards and three touchdowns while catching three passes for 57 yards and a TD, while QB Bryce Helms rushed for 89 yards and a score and completed 6-of-9 passes for 92 yards and two TDs.

While Hartz and Helms helped fill the void, they’re looking forward to having their teammate back to full strength.

“We’re waiting for him to get back. We know he’s going to help us. We’re trying to get by without him,” Hartz said.