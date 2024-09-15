An early look at Week 4 games around Bureau County

Here’s an early look at this week’s games in and around Bureau County:
Longtime rivals Princeton (3-0) and Kewanee will meet for the 126th time at Kewanee. The Tigers hold a 64-57-4 all-time series edge.
Bureau Valley (2-1) travels to Lincoln Trail/Prairieland division favorite Farmington (3-0).
Sherrard (0-3) plays at Hall (1-2 in Three Rivers Mississippi play.
Seneca (3-0) plays at St. Bede (1-2) in Chicagoland Prairie League play.
Amboy co-op (3-0) travels to Bushnell-Prairie City in 8-Man football.
In other Three Rivers games:
E-P (3-0) is at Rockridge (2-1).
Monmouth-Roseville (3-0) makes the long trip to Mendota (1-2).
Orion (1-2) is at Newman (2-1).
Riverdale (1-2) is at Mercer County (2-1).
In other area games:
Annawan-Wethersfield (1-2) is at Monmouth United (0-3).
Dixon (3-0) is at Genoa-Kingston (3-0).
Dwight (3-0) is at Marquette (1-2).
Kaneland (3-0) is at Ottawa (1-2).
L-P (2-1) hosts Morris (2-1).
Sterling (0-3) is at Galesburg (1-2).