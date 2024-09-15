An early look at Week 4 games around Bureau County

Here’s an early look at this week’s games in and around Bureau County:

Longtime rivals Princeton (3-0) and Kewanee will meet for the 126th time at Kewanee. The Tigers hold a 64-57-4 all-time series edge.

Bureau Valley (2-1) travels to Lincoln Trail/Prairieland division favorite Farmington (3-0).

Sherrard (0-3) plays at Hall (1-2 in Three Rivers Mississippi play.

Seneca (3-0) plays at St. Bede (1-2) in Chicagoland Prairie League play.

Amboy co-op (3-0) travels to Bushnell-Prairie City in 8-Man football.

In other Three Rivers games:

E-P (3-0) is at Rockridge (2-1).

Monmouth-Roseville (3-0) makes the long trip to Mendota (1-2).

Orion (1-2) is at Newman (2-1).

Riverdale (1-2) is at Mercer County (2-1).

In other area games:

Annawan-Wethersfield (1-2) is at Monmouth United (0-3).

Dixon (3-0) is at Genoa-Kingston (3-0).

Dwight (3-0) is at Marquette (1-2).

Kaneland (3-0) is at Ottawa (1-2).

L-P (2-1) hosts Morris (2-1).

Sterling (0-3) is at Galesburg (1-2).