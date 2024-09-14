St. Viator tops Marmion in battle of unbeatens

AURORA – Two undefeated teams from different divisions in the CCL/ESCC battled Friday in Aurora.

When it was all said and done, St. Viator remained perfect with a dominant 34-7 performance over Marmion.

The Lions (3-0), of the Purple Division, moved to 3-0 with a strong running game and a passing game the coaches were not afraid to air out.

St. Viator led just 13-7 at halftime, but racked up 21 unanswered points to take control of the contest in the second half.

Dayvion Ellis and Keaton Franzen (two) ran for touchdowns in the final two quarters.

“Our first two games we kept it basic,” said Lions quarterback Cooper Kmet. “The defense played well and the offense was able to open the playbook.”

The lone touchdown from the Cadets (2-1), of the Red Division, came in the second quarter on a 4-yard pass from Kamron Tolliver to Jack Young.

“We had our moments, but didn’t capitalize,, Tolliver said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240913/prep-football/st-viator-dominates-marmion-to-stay-undefeated/