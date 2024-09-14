Jackson Rudolph powers Wauconda to win over Grayslake North

GRAYSLAKE – Wauconda junior Jackson Rudolph had a happy birthday Friday, scoring three touchdowns in a 57-33 victory at Grayslake North.

With a steady run game, the Bulldogs were able to bounce back offensively from a 16-7 loss to Kaneland a week ago to start Northern Lake County Conference play at 1-0 defeating the previously unbeaten Knights.

Using a three-headed rushing attack, Wauconda (2-1 overall) racked up 334 yards in the game, with Rudolph, Jacob Hawley, and Cole Korcanek each finding the end zone.

“It was a pretty special moment,” Rudolph said. “I am glad I was able to share it with the other two — Jacob and Cole. They are my brothers for life and I love them to death. I would do anything for them. It is a special moment when we could combine for seven touchdowns.”

Hawley led the attack with 116 yards on 10 carries, and a touchdown, while Korcanek had three scores on 81 yards rushing, and Rudolph added another 70 yards.

Wauconda was ready to play from the start with Jaxson Miglans finding a hole in the center of the field and taking the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.

“Anytime you can break one on the opening kickoff, that puts you in a pretty good spot,” said Wauconda coach Chris Prostka. “Defense came out and did there thing. … Obviously at that point we are feeling good, but at no point did we think it was going to be easy.”

Quarterback Mitchell Hughes, and receivers Cameron Bates and Christian Filas kept the Knights in the game. Hughes threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, both to Filas, and ran for another. Bates had eight receptions for 115 yards, and ran for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Landon Doval also scored a touchdown and had 77 yards rushing for North.

Filas, who had 78 receiving, pulled the Knights within 10 early in the fourth quarter with his second score.

Wauconda, however, responded and put the game away with two quick touchdowns. After Rudolph scored, his brother Brody Rudolph forced a fumble recovered by Nick Ori. Korycanek scored on the next play on a 36-yard run.

“When we recovered that fumble, it was crazy,” Jackson Rudolph said. “I was ready to get out there and get going. … Once I saw that fumble, I knew we were going to win that game.”

The Knights have scored five touchdowns in each game this season, but for the first time it wasn’t enough.

“We have been able to move the ball, but we had a couple inopportune mistakes (tonight),” North coach Brian Johnson said. “We have to get our defense off the field. They were able to control the ball for the majority of the game. The fact we were able to respond is going to help us going forward.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240913/prep-football/rudolph-wauconda-run-past-grayslake-north/