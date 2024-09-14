Glenbrook South at Barrington football

BARRINGTON – The Barrington offensive machine continues to churn.

Led by quarterback Nick Peipert, running back Calvin Jackson and wide receiver Austin Coles, the Broncos piled up 524 yards of offense to run past Glenbrook South 51-21 Friday in Barrington.

“I m proud of what we did offensively,” said Barrington coach Joey Sanchez, whose team has scored over 40 points in all three games this season.

“We were efficient and effective in running and throwing. We try to take what the defense gives us and right now we have the pieces to do that.”

The largest piece is Peipert, who had another solid game. The senior was 18-of-23 passing for 367 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“This is Barrington football,” Peipert said. “We run the ball hard and we pass the ball hard. It all starts in practice. We had a great week this past week.”

Glenbrook South (1-2) opened the scoring on its first possession. The Titans’ Aldin Habibovic had a 65-yard burst up the middle to make it 7-0.

The Broncos (3-0) came right back to score three unanswered touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead. Calvin Jackson set the tone as Barrington ran off a 15-play, 91-yard drive. Jackson, who rushed for 58 of those yards, capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

Peipert took over from there, going 12 of 14 for 210 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first half. The St. Thomas commit directed a 64-yard scoring drive and completed it with a 25-yard scoring strike to Austin Coles early in the second quarter to make the score 14-7.

Right after Lucas Marin intercepted a pass and returned it the Glenbrook South 36-yard line, Peipert struck again. He hit a wide-open Matt Kania for a touchdown to make it 21-7.

Glenbrook South made things a bit interesting last in the first half. The Titans closed the gap to 21-14 on a 1-yard run by Jacob Malek.

After the teams traded possessions, Peipert needed just four plays to put Barrington up by a pair of touchdowns. Peipert completed passes to Paul Kondraros, Ian Tepas and Coles before hooking up with Kondraros again, this time for a 42-yard touchdown to make it 28-14.

Peipert came right back from where he left off at halftime. On the second play from scrimmage, he commented with Coles on a curl pass. Coles then took the ball and with a quick spin, lost his defender and raced for an 82-yard touchdown pass to open up a 35-14 lead.

“It feels good to be home,” said Coles, who is sophomore and finished with 8 catches for 186 yards.

“I grew up on this field. I am just excited to be playing out here.”

John Wormley booted a 33-yard field goal. Jackson added a pair of touchdown runs of 1 and 38 yards to close the scoring for Barrington.

“I just want to thank the O-line” said Jackson, who finished with 141 yards on 23 carries. “They work so hard in practice. They deserve all credit. I love running behind them.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240913/prep-football/barrington-offense-continues-to-operate-at-peak-efficiency-in-win-over-glenbrook-south/