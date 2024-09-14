Brandon Jenkins’ 238 yards, 2 TDs, late pick propel Hersey past Maine South to first win

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Brandon Jenkins believed this was Hersey’s time to finally come away victorious in its three-game gauntlet to start the season.

It didn’t matter to Jenkins that perennial power Maine South was visiting Roland Goins Stadium in Arlington Heights for Friday night’s Central Suburban League/Mid-Suburban League football crossover. Jenkins, a junior, made it happen as he rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. His interception of sophomore Jameson Purcell with 1:46 to play preserved a dramatic 28-23 victory.

“All day I was preaching that I smell an upset in the air,” Jenkins said. “All day I was telling the team and telling myself we’re going to upset this team … and we’re not going to go 0-3.”

UCLA-bound Colton Gumino threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns as Hersey (1-2) piled up 440 total yards behind Sal Marabotti, Jackson Organ, DJ Maloney, Jack Nolan and Thomas Mulder. Maine South (1-2) had just beaten the same Warren team last week that beat Hersey 55-26 in the season opener.

But the Huskies responded despite giving up a 72-yard touchdown pass from Constantine Coines to Mason Patras on the game’s first play and a 98-yard kickoff return to Michael Dellumo to cut their lead to 21-14 with 4:49 left in the half. They also saw a 28-14 lead with 8:23 left and the ball turn into a nerve-wracking final few minutes.

“We’ve faced adversity since the summer and the offseason and it’s a resilient group,” Hersey coach Tom Nelson said.

“Maine South has been one of the best area teams for years,” Gumino said. “Coach Nelson preached all week we’d have the edge if we just executed.”

Hersey did with no turnovers after coming in at minus-6 in its two losses. Jenkins scored on runs of 4 and 19 yards and Gumino threw touchdowns of 13 and 57 yards - the latter on a flea flicker - to Logan Clark for a 28-14 lead.

Purcell (10-for-12, 113 yards) came in at the end of the third and drove Maine South to the 1. A penalty wiped out a touchdown pass and Nick Alquist forced a fumble recovered at the 5 by Connor Moga on Purcell’s fourth-down scramble.

But two plays later, Max Sivore stuffed Jenkins for a safety. Purcell went 4-for-4 for 48 yards after the free kick and cut the Hawks’ deficit to 28-23 at 6:44 on an 8-yard touchdown to Joey Naughton.

“For three quarters, outside of the first play, we really didn’t move the ball much,” Maine South coach Dave Inserra said. “We were trying to get a spark and (Purcell) seemed to spark us a bit.”

Maine South got the ball back at its 33 with 1:59 left and 2 timeouts. But after a 15-yard sideline pass on Jenkins, he stepped in front of the next one at his 40 and Hersey ran out the final 1:46 to set up a wild celebration.

“The play before I messed up but I saw the same formation and got the pick,” Jenkins said. “It felt great.”

