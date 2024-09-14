Brady Hartz, Bureau Valley beat Lewistown co-op for first LTP Conference win

The Bureau Valley Storm take the field Friday night for their home and conference opener against the Lewistown-Valley-Cuba Miners. (Photo provided by Jason Stabler)

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley Storm made a triumphant return to Storm Stadium Friday night under the cover of a blue smoke screen and revved-up motorcycles as they took the field and showed plenty of thunder and lightning on the field.

The Storm also made history by posting their first victory in the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference, defeating the Lewistown-Valley-Cuba co-op 46-16.

Brady Hartz led the Storm parade with four touchdown runs while quarterback Bryce Helms ran for a touchdown run and threw for another as the Storm improved to 2-1.

“We’ve been working hard in practice. I love seeing all that practice pay off,” Hartz said. “Means a lot to us going winless few years ago to now winning games. Forty six points, means a lot to us.

“This shows the conference who we are. Get our name out there.”

Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole said it was a good way to kick off conference play.

“First home game of the year. First actual conference game. It was a big deal to us,” he said. “We started off the way we needed to. I was proud how the kids responded after last week (35-0 loss at Ridgeview/Lexington). It was a pretty tough week not playing how we’re capable.

“We’re very, very honored to be in this prestigious conference. There’s a lot of really good teams. The more I watch film, the more I’m impressed with this conference.”

Hartz got the Storm started with a 10-yard touchdown at the 7:27 mark of the first quarter.

Brandon Carrington caught a 17-yard pass three minutes later from Helms to quickly put the Storm up 13-0 before the blue smoke screen hardly had time to dissipate.

The Miners made it 13-8 with a 52-yard touchdown run by Dempsee Whitsitt and a conversion run with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter.

Helms tossed a 37-yard pass to Hartz for another score early in the second quarter to put the Storm up 19-8 at halftime.

The Storm continued to reign under a mist of rain, with Hartz (11 yards) and Helms (24) adding touchdown runs in the third quarter and Dane Stewart (7) and Hartz (21 in the fourth quarter to win going away.

Helms led the Storm in rushing with 89 yards on eight attempts while completing 6 of 9 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Hartz rushed for 74 yards and four touchdowns on seven attempts and Stewart rushed 11 times for 69 yards and the touchdown.

Pistole said the Storm offense shined playing the second week without lead back Elijah Endress, who rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener but has been able to only punt due to injury the last two weeks.

“It was kind of what we’d see last week from these guys,” he said. “Brandon Carrington with the diving catch. That’s the type of play I thought he was capable of. Brady. Hartz came into his own and had the game we’ve known he’s capable of for a couple of years. AndI thought Bryce Helms really asserted himself as a senior, three-year starting quarterback. Did things the right way. Can’t fumble like he did tonight, but other than that he played really good.”

Hartz said it would be good to get Endress back.

“We’re waiting for him to get back. Know he’s going to help us. Trying to get by without him,” Hartz said.

The Storm set their sights on a Week 4 date at LTP powerhouse and defending champion Farmington (3-0).

“They’re very good. They’re very talented,” Pistole said. “It’s a big week. They’re well-coached and do things the right way. We’ll get a good gauge where we’re at. We’re still getting healthy. We’re not there yet. Probably not going to be there next week. We’re getting there, slowly but surely. But we look forward to the challenge and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.