Batavia uses big plays to rout Lake Park, 56-6

BATAVIA – Explosive plays.

Those words aptly describe Batavia’s offense Friday night.

With Nathan Whitwell scoring three touchdowns on the ground and Brent Berggren reaching the end zone three times via the pass, the Bulldogs amassed 565 yards of total offense in blasting Lake Park 56-6 in the DuKane Conference opener for both teams in Batavia on Friday night.

It was a good way for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0) to celebrate Homecoming. Lake Park dropped to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

“I appreciate the way our guys practiced and prepared all week,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “We took care of business.”

Batavia set the tone for the game with two big-play touchdowns during the first 2 minutes and 14 seconds of the game.

With 36 seconds elapsed, Bodi Anderson connected with Berggren for a 74-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 advantage.

Whitwell got his first score of the night at the 2:14 mark on an electrifying 85-yard TD run to give the hosts a 14-0 lead.

“We were really ready to play,” Whitwell said. “Lake Park was 2-0 and we didn’t take them lightly. We got off to an awesome start. We played Batavia football and pounded the rock.”

Whitwell, who ended with 204 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 4-yard run and Batavia led 21-0 with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ only glitch of the night came with 8:03 left in the first half when Lake Park’s Dominic Patello intercepted an Anderson pass and returned it 52 yards for a score, which sliced Batavia’s lead to 21-7.

Anderson and Berggren hooked up for two more scores before half - a 51-yard TD and an 11-yard scoring strike. Berggren caught five passes for 136 yards.

“Bodi is my best friend and we have a very good connection and relationship,” Berggren said. “We didn’t take Lake Park lightly and got off to a great start.”

Anderson completed 10-of-19 passes for 219 yards and three scores. The stifling Batavia defense held the Lancers to 22 yards rushing.

