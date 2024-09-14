Amboy co-op routs Galva 60-0: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 60, Galva 0: Josh McKendry, Brayden Klein and Jose Lopez each ran for two touchdowns as the Clippers rolled to a victory in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association West game in Amboy.

McKendry rushed for 165 yards on 12 attempts, Klein ran for 59 yards on five carries and Lopez had 53 yards on six rushes.

Eddie Jones completed both of his passes to Caleb Yanos for 32 yards and a touchdown. Jones also ran for a TD.

Amboy co-op (3-0) held the Wildcats to negative-13 rushing yards and 67 passing yards.

LeRoy 49, Fieldcrest 0: Fieldcrest trailed 6-0 after the first quarter before the Panthers scored 23 points in the second quarter to pull away for the Heart of Central Illinois Conference victory in LeRoy.

The Knights (0-3). managed 89 rushing yards and 12 passing yards.

Eddie Lorton finished with 35 yards on 12 carries, while Kash Klendworth completed 3 of 12 passes for 12 yards.

BOYS GOLF

St. Bede 175, Alleman 179: Zach Husser carded a 40 to claim medalist honors and lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory at Indian Bluffs Golf Course in Milan.

Abe Wiesbrock (42), Caden Carls (45) and Sean Brayton (48) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.

At Metamora: La Salle-Peru shot a 359 on the first day of Metamora’s Redbird Classic.

Adan Chiu led the Cavaliers with an 84, while Riley Cetwinski shot an 89, Geno Argubright carded a 91 and Michael Milota added a 95.