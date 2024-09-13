Yorkville football vs. Joliet West score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Yorkville faces Joliet West in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Yorkville vs. Joliet West kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Joliet West High School

About the Foxes: Yorkville has anchored its success over the past few seasons on a strong defensive unit, and that still seems to be in play for the Foxes, but the offense is really struggling to find its footing through the first two games of the season. Yorkville has managed just one touchdown in its first two contests and was particularly stymied by Plainfield South in the first week of the season in a shutout loss.

About the Tigers: Joliet West didn’t get the result it was hoping for against Morris in Week 2, but it certainly showed it has plenty of mettle. After falling behind 14-0, Joliet West rallied to get back in the game largely due to its relentless defensive effort. The Tigers netted five sacks in the game against Morris, three by Sedrick Love. Joliet West took a brief third-quarter lead against Morris, the only team to beat Joliet West in the regular season in 2023, but Morris broke down the Tigers with 17 unanswered points.

The Yorkville vs. Joliet West game is available on the NFHS Network

