Sycamore football vs. Mahomet-Seymour score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Sycamore faces Mahomet-Seymour in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Sycamore vs. Mahomet-Seymour kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Mahomet-Seymour High School

Sycamore-Mahomet-Seymour preview

About the Spartans: The Spartans have come from behind in both games this season, beating DeKalb 35-28 and Oswego East 15-9. Now they face a school their size for the first time with the 2½ hour trip to Mahomet. Burke Gautcher has led the offense, completing 17-of-27 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. Carter York has hauled in five passes for 121 yards, while Josiah Mitchell has five catches for 47 yards. Dylan Hodges has been the lead back with 43 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

About the Bulldogs: They’re coming off a barn-burner, a 42-41 loss in double overtime to Highland. They were down eight points with 1:07 left in regulation, with quarterback Luke Dyer orchestrating a tying drive to send the game into overtime. Dyer attempted 39 passes, completing 21 for 276 yards and has thrown for 869 yards this season. Trey Peters and Gavin Hammerschmidt have been the main targets. The Bulldogs are 29-5 in the past three seasons, including a 7-3 mark last year. They made the playoffs every year from 2002 to 20014 and have 18 playoff appearances this century.

FND pick: Sycamore

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: