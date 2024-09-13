Seneca football vs. Marquette score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Seneca faces Marquette in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Charlie Ellerbrock will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Seneca vs. Marquette kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Gould Stadium

Seneca-Marquette preview

About the Fighting Irish: Despite a lot of roster turnover from the past two 9-0 regular seasons, Seneca has picked up where it left off with largely new faces all over the field. The Irish have dominated Tremont and Lisle by a combined score of 83-22, doing most of the damage on the ground with a power-T rushing attack that last week piled up 391 yards led by Brody Rademacher’s 193 and three touchdowns. This should be a step up in competition for Seneca – not to mention a fierce rivalry game – to test itself against a Marquette team the Fighting Irish will play again at home in a Chicagoland Prairie Conference game in Week 8.

About the Crusaders: Marquette spent more time on the bus getting to downstate Madison last Friday than it did on the field playing the Trojans, but it was worth the trip as the Crusaders picked up their first win of the season and built momentum heading into a nonconference meeting with the rival Irish. Grant Dose (124 yards on 16 carries in Week 2) and Payton Gutierrez (101 on 13) took leading roles in Marquette’s wing-T offense, although increasingly the Cru is showing the ability for big plays through the air with the combination of QB Anthony Couch and TE Keaton Davis (three TDs this season). Marquette’s defense rebounded nicely after a Week 1 loss to Aurora Christian and will need to turn it up another notch.

Friday Night Drive pick: Seneca

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: